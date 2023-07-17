New mixed-use community planned for Mount Airy

Pleasants Development Monday announced its plans to build Mount Airy Crossing, a mixed-use community that will offer a blend of senior housing, single-family homes and boutique shopping and dining options, along with more than 25 acres of parks and open space.

The proposed development reflects substantial changes made in response to feedback received during a three-day public design charrette that Pleasants Development hosted in late May on its plan to develop a 91-acre tract of land along Route 27 into a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood.

Pleasants Development submitted its revised pre-concept sketch plan to the Town of Mount Airy on July 14, which will continue the town’s review and approval process that started in October 2022.

Among the changes are a reduction in the overall housing density of the project – trimming the number of homes by 90 units to a total of 492 homes – and the preservation of an additional 3.5 acres of open space to a total of 25.5 acres, representing 28% of the property.

The new Mount Airy Crossing would consist of a mix of both market rate and senior housing, with more than 71% of units dedicated to age-restricted housing for residents age 55 and older. In total, the plan calls for 352 senior-housing units in a variety of housing types mixed with 140 single-family homes. The initial pre-concept plan did not include any senior housing.

In addition to stylish homes for seniors and families, Mount Airy Crossing envisions a walkable neighborhood with easy access to shopping, dining and local services. Walking and bicycle trails are planned to connect to the existing Mount Airy Rails to Trails, connecting to the downtown.

The development would create a welcoming gateway to Mount Airy with a new, convenient extension of Center Street from downtown to Route 27 and a second access from the Twin Arch Business Park area to Route 27.