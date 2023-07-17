New Morgan St. program offers pathway for Baltimore’s food entrepreneurs

Morgan State University, in partnership with the city of Baltimore, Monday released Open Access Baltimore, a free one-stop shop online portal for student and community food entrepreneurs to find and utilize local resources for capital, permitting and licensing and training that will help them plan, launch, and grow their businesses in Baltimore.

Baltimore now becomes the third city to release Open Access, following on the heels of Open Access DC and Open Access Philadelphia.

At Morgan, the initiative will be overseen as a collaboration between the School of Engineering and the School of Education and Urban Studies Department of Family and Consumer Sciences.

Open Access Baltimore builds on the good work other cities have done to develop similar portals but like Washington, DC’s Open Access portal, it is unique in meeting the specific needs of food entrepreneurs and providing city-specific content for a wide range of food businesses and types. Morgan State has worked closely with the Taylor LaFave, Baltimore’s chief of food policy and planning, to ensure the content aligns with what is valuable and can effectively assist food entrepreneurs in the city.

Open Access Baltimore is a continuation of the Aspen Institute’s Food & Society Open Access Initiative. Recognizing that small, BIPOC food entrepreneurs often face a multitude of challenges to start or grow their food business, Open Access is a free, open source, one-stop shop, allowing individuals and those working with small businesses to access resources and sources of capital more easily from a single site.