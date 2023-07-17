Pair of industrial properties in BWI area sell for nearly $3M

Constructed in 1955 and situated on a 1.63-acre site in Glen Burnie, 145 8th Ave. NW features an office component and a warehouse with three at grade loading doors and is situated less than two miles from BWI Airport. (Photo by MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services)

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services has executed the sale of two industrial properties located in the central Maryland area in separate transactions for nearly $3 million.

The property at 145 8th Ave. NW, a warehouse comprised of approximately 5,300 square feet on 1.63 acres zoned W2 was sold to C. Wood Trucking LLC for $1.6 million by Flynn’s Granite LLC. Additionally, AJ&P Leasing, LLC acquired 7121 Kit Kat Road, a 2,400-square-foot warehouse on 2.1 acres zoned M2, from Paul D. Mayerman for $1.3 million.

Matthew Curran, Daniel Hudak and Andrew Meeder, all senior vice presidents and principals for MacKenzie, represented the selling entities in both transactions.

Constructed in 1955 and situated on a 1.63-acre site in the Glen Burnie section of Anne Arundel County, 145 8th Ave. NW features an office component and a warehouse with three at grade loading doors and is situated less than two miles from BWI Airport, seven miles from Fairfield Marine Terminal, approximately 12 miles from the Dundalk and Seagirt Marine Terminals and 13 miles from Baltimore. It is also within proximity to Interstates 695 (Baltimore Beltway) and 97.

The property at 7121 Kit Kat Road in Elkridge is contained on a 2.1-acre site. The industrial property is located directly off US Route 1 and features immediate access to MD Routes 100 and 295, as well as Interstate 95. The asset is approximately four miles from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.