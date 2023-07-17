United Way of Central Md. gives more than $750K to 2023 neighborhood grant awardees

Daily Record Staff//July 17, 2023
United Way of Central Maryland has nearly doubled the number of grants awarded and the total amount of money given to area nonprofits this year through its annual Neighborhood Grant program. This year’s Neighborhood Grant program has awarded more than $753,000 to 80 local organizations.
The Neighborhood Grant program provides between $2,500 and $10,000 in funding for projects that inspire community connection and amplify the efforts of local leaders to build upon and support their work happening at the neighborhood level. Since its inception in 2021, the program has awarded 168 grants, totaling more than $1.5 million.
This year’s awardees range from technology and career development organizations to community and neighborhood associations and will support projects ranging from educational opportunities for adults and youth to food distribution and neighborhood beautification. Neighborhood Grants are open to organizations with annual operating budgets of $500,000 or less, advancing United Way’s commitment to support smaller, community-based organizations.
This year’s awardees include:
More information and a full list of awardees can be found at the Nonprofit Funding page (uwcm.org/nonprofit-funding).