United Way of Central Md. gives more than $750K to 2023 neighborhood grant awardees

United Way of Central Maryland has nearly doubled the number of grants awarded and the total amount of money given to area nonprofits this year through its annual Neighborhood Grant program. This year’s Neighborhood Grant program has awarded more than $753,000 to 80 local organizations.

The Neighborhood Grant program provides between $2,500 and $10,000 in funding for projects that inspire community connection and amplify the efforts of local leaders to build upon and support their work happening at the neighborhood level. Since its inception in 2021, the program has awarded 168 grants, totaling more than $1.5 million.

This year’s awardees range from technology and career development organizations to community and neighborhood associations and will support projects ranging from educational opportunities for adults and youth to food distribution and neighborhood beautification. Neighborhood Grants are open to organizations with annual operating budgets of $500,000 or less, advancing United Way’s commitment to support smaller, community-based organizations.

This year’s awardees include:

Superior Future Inc. (Anne Arundel County) Program expansion for at-risk youth in need and broadened development training in Anne Arundel County. Superior Future Inc., founded in 2019 by a 21-year-old college student who grew up in several low-income communities, was created to advance underserved neighborhoods by developing leaders through educational and recreational resources.

Food Rescue Baltimore (4MyCity, Inc.) (Baltimore) Food recovery and city-wide distribution network of twelve giveaways and expansion to at least one additional neighborhood. Food Rescue Baltimore is dedicated to food justice: ensuring equal access to nutritious food and providing for those in need in Baltimore’s communities.

The Cavanaugh House Inc. (Baltimore County) Sewing supplies and a $50/month purchasing budget for 10 students. Upon job placement,each studentwill be gifted with their own sewing machine and tools. The Cavanaugh House, Inc. is devoted to helping individuals, ages 17 and older, gain financial stability by providing the training, support and opportunities needed to “Learn a Trade and Gain a Career.”

Find Your Purpose Inc. (Carroll County) Community events such as talent shows, skating rink and movie theater trips and annual Easter egg hunt for Westminster residents, including youth. Part of the Community Foundation of Carroll County, Inc., Find Your Purpose aspires to elevate and empower individuals of all ages through mentorship, experiential learning and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Laila’s Gift Inc. (Harford County) Birthday Celebration parties for children with disabilities and special needs. Since 2022 Laila’s Gift, Inc has advocated for, supported and celebrated children with disabilities and their families via these volunteer supported events that provide a sense of community and hope.

A Home of Our Own Howard Inc. (Howard County) Complete beds for individuals coming out of homelessness in Howard County. A Home of Our Own Howard, Inc. provides furniture and household items at no cost to individuals, veterans and families in Howard County who are transitioning from homelessness.

More information and a full list of awardees can be found at the Nonprofit Funding page (uwcm.org/nonprofit-funding).