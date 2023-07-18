Choptank Health breaks ground on new Federalsburg Health Center

Choptank Community Health System President and CEO Sara Rich speaks to guests at the July 13 groundbreaking ceremony for Choptank Health’s new Federalsburg Health Center. (Photo courtesy of Choptank Community Health System)

Choptank Community Health System brought together elected officials, community leaders, staff, partners, and residents for a July 13 groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of its new health center at 320 Hargraves Drive.

The new Federalsburg Health Center will be replacing Choptank Health’s current location on Bloomingdale Ave.

Anticipated to open in summer 2024, the new center includes more than 21,000 square feet of space. The new center will include five dedicated wings to deliver medical, dental, and behavioral health services, giving Choptank Health the space needed to meet the healthcare needs of more patients.

The new site will also house Choptank Health’s Physician Rural Residency Program—presented in partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, along with a dental residency program and the development of Choptank Health’s pediatric dental residency program with longstanding partner NYU Langone.

Choptank Community Health System announced plans for the new center in 2021. Harper & Sons, Inc. of Easton is the general contractor, with architectural and engineering firm George, Miles & Buhr, LLC of Salisbury charged with the new facility’s design.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and School-Based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties.