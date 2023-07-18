Crosby named MM+M Top 100 health care marketing agency for 3rd straight year

Daily Record Staff//July 18, 2023

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications has been named to MM+M’s Agency 100 for the third consecutive year. The list ranks North America’s 100 largest and most successful healthcare marketing agencies.

MM+M (Medical Marketing and Media) provides coverage of breaking industry news and analysis for an executive audience who work in pharma, medical device, diagnostics and greater healthcare marketing. The Agency 100 is part of MM+M’s annual industry report, which includes a profile of Crosby and other listed firms.

Crosby’s client roster includes the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Kaiser Permanente, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.

 

