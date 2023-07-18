Hyper Kiz signs lease for 15K SF Waugh Chapel Business Park facility

987 Waugh Chapel Way is a single-story building containing 33,120 square feet of flex/R&D space that is designed to earn LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council for the achievement of national standards that address sustainability, performance, and resource conservation issues. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties, Inc.)

Hyper Kidz, an indoor playground concept, has selected Waugh Chapel Business Park as the site for its third location in the greater Baltimore metropolitan region and first in Anne Arundel County.

Franchise owner Krishna Hazarika has signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 14,991 square feet of space within 987 Waugh Chapel Way and intends to begin operations with approximately 12 employees this fall.

Bill Jautze, assistant vice president, leasing for St. John Properties, represented the landlord and Evan Albert and Michael Stoltz of mfi Realty represented the tenant in this transaction.

Billing itself as “the ultimate indoor playground,” Hyper Kidz’s mission is to use the power of play and its ability to develop and enhance children’s social skills, critical and analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and motor skill development. The concept encourages “good, old-fashioned social and interactive play” with its soft foam play equipment and slow-moving parts, participants are challenged to climb, run, think, interact, explore, and chase their imaginations.

The playground is free of game consoles, tablets, arcades and any computers or electronics. It is separated by a Mini Zone, which allows toddlers up to 2 years old to safely explore and play; a Kid Zone appropriate for 2- to 4-year olds to interact with motorized and revolving rides and slides; and a Big Kid Zone, which is equipped with obstacles, ramps and interactive play features appropriate for up to 13-year olds.

Hyper Kidz operates two corporate-owned facilities in Columbia and in Ashburn, Virginia. A franchisee-owned site in Owings Mills is also under development and will join Waugh Chapel Business Park later this year.

987 Waugh Chapel Way is a single-story building containing 33,120 square feet of flex/R&D space that is designed to earn LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council for the achievement of national standards that address sustainability, performance, and resource conservation issues. Situated directly off MD Route 3 (Crain Highway) Waugh Chapel Business Park is configured to support more than 225,000 square feet of flex/R&D space. Adjacent to Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, the project is located six miles from US Route 50, 14 miles from Interstate 495 and 15 miles from Annapolis. More than 62,000 vehicles pass the site on a daily basis.