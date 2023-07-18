Daily Record Staff//July 18, 2023
July 19, 2023
//July 18, 2023
Taco Bell rang up a win in its quest to make “Taco Tuesday" free of trademark restrictions, with Taco John[...]
July 18, 2023
Graybar announced it has completed the acquisition of Baltimore-based Shepherd Electric Supply.
July 18, 2023
Current and former directors of Tesla have agreed to return more than $735 million to the company to settle a [...]
July 18, 2023
A new defense contract awarded to Raytheon, in partnership with Northrop Grumman, will serve as an engine path[...]
July 18, 2023
The Crossvines, a new multipurpose agricultural tourism destination featuring a winemaking facility and bistro[...]
July 18, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland news.
Md. hopes to make broadband more affordable with partnership, $267M in federal f[...]
18/7/2023
Crossvines seeks to expand agricultural tourism, boost winemaking industry
18/7/2023
Ex-budget secretary expects Maryland’s structural deficit to grow
17/7/2023
MSBA expands board with eye on diversity, though critics have concerns
17/7/2023
Montgomery County to vote on anti-rent gouging bill after months of deliberation[...]
17/7/2023
Liberty and tacos for all: Taco Bell prevails as Taco John’s abandons trad[...]
18/7/2023
The architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing says it was the best fix for [...]
18/7/2023
Tesla directors to return over $735M to settle suit challenging compensation
18/7/2023
Trump is notified he’s a target of criminal probe into efforts to overturn[...]
18/7/2023
David’s Bridal avoids shutdown with sale to NY-based investment firm
18/7/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar