July 19, 2023

Daily Record Staff//July 18, 2023

Home>Digital Edition>

July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//July 18, 2023

Related Content

A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Declaring a mission to liberate "Taco Tuesday" for all, Taco Bell asked U.S. regulators on May 16, 2023, to force Wyoming-based Taco John's to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Liberty and tacos for all: Taco Bell prevails as Taco John’s abandons trademark to ‘Taco...

Taco Bell rang up a win in its quest to make “Taco Tuesday" free of trademark restrictions, with Taco John[...]

July 18, 2023

Graybar acquires Baltimore-based Shepherd Electric Supply

Graybar announced it has completed the acquisition of Baltimore-based Shepherd Electric Supply.

July 18, 2023

Tesla directors to return over $735M to settle suit challenging compensation

Current and former directors of Tesla have agreed to return more than $735 million to the company to settle a [...]

July 18, 2023

New Northrop Grumman contract brings project to Elkton facility

A new defense contract awarded to Raytheon, in partnership with Northrop Grumman, will serve as an engine path[...]

July 18, 2023

Crossvines seeks to expand agricultural tourism, boost winemaking industry

The Crossvines, a new multipurpose agricultural tourism destination featuring a winemaking facility and bistro[...]

July 18, 2023

Lockheed Martin tops 2Q projections with earnings of $1.68B

Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. reported second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

July 18, 2023

Editors Picks

“You could put up all the infrastructure you want. But, if people cannot afford to get them and their families online, then what’s the point?” Gov. Wes Moore said during a news conference July 18, 2023. (The Daily Record/Jack Hogan)

Md. hopes to make broadband more affordable with partnership, $267M in federal f[...]

18/7/2023

Crossvines seeks to expand agricultural tourism, boost winemaking industry

18/7/2023

Ex-budget secretary expects Maryland’s structural deficit to grow

17/7/2023

MSBA expands board with eye on diversity, though critics have concerns

17/7/2023

Montgomery County to vote on anti-rent gouging bill after months of deliberation[...]

17/7/2023

Commentary

More News

A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Declaring a mission to liberate "Taco Tuesday" for all, Taco Bell asked U.S. regulators on May 16, 2023, to force Wyoming-based Taco John's to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Liberty and tacos for all: Taco Bell prevails as Taco John’s abandons trad[...]

18/7/2023
State-appointed emergency manager Kevyn Orr, right, and Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder address reporters during a news conference in Detroit on July 19, 2013, after Orr asked a federal judge for bankruptcy protection. Orr, the architect of Detroit's bankruptcy filing, admits it was a miserable process. But 10 years on he maintains the restructuring of the Motor City is among his most important accomplishments. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing says it was the best fix for [...]

18/7/2023

Tesla directors to return over $735M to settle suit challenging compensation

18/7/2023
Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, on March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Trump is notified he’s a target of criminal probe into efforts to overturn[...]

18/7/2023
The David's Bridal shop is shown Nov. 19, 2018, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, file)

David’s Bridal avoids shutdown with sale to NY-based investment firm

18/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar