Leadership Howard County’s Leadership Premier class of 2023 graduates

Daily Record Staff//July 18, 2023
Leadership Howard County, which seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community, announced the graduation of its Leadership Premier class of 2023, which consists of 38 professionals from the county’s businesses and nonprofit organizations. The ceremony took place June 13 at the Howard County Conservancy in Woodstock.
Leadership Premier is an exploration of the Howard County community, during which participants meet with local businesses and leaders and learn about issues in the county.
The graduates of the class of 2023 are:
The Leadership Premier program was launched in 1985 to develop capable, well-informed individuals committed to devoting their time and resources for community improvement. Since then, more than 1,485 individuals have graduated from the program that addresses countywide issues in monthly, daylong sessions where participants meet with leaders in business, government and community services.
Leadership Howard County provides innovative programs designed to empower and connect community leaders and keep them engaged in the critical issues facing Howard County and the region.