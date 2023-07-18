Leadership Howard County’s Leadership Premier class of 2023 graduates

Leadership Howard County, which seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community, announced the graduation of its Leadership Premier class of 2023, which consists of 38 professionals from the county’s businesses and nonprofit organizations. The ceremony took place June 13 at the Howard County Conservancy in Woodstock.

Leadership Premier is an exploration of the Howard County community, during which participants meet with local businesses and leaders and learn about issues in the county.

The graduates of the class of 2023 are:

Adam Ababiya, Sequoia Senior Care LLC

Arifa Ahmed, community volunteer

Ciera Barnes, National Security Agency

David Beares, 39 Minute Workout

Amah Binde, Howard County Department of Public Works

Jennifer Blondo, Key Process Partners

Lakey Boyd, Howard Community College

Jasmine Brewer, MakingChange Inc.

Heather Chapman, United Way of Central Maryland Inc.

James Clark, State Farm Insurance

Katie Dean, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services

Alicyn DelZoppo, Northrop Realty

Theresa Forgét, Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center

Rashida George, The Howard Hughes Corporation

Shané Gooding, Imiivo Photo Studios LLC

Michael Gough, APL (Applied Physics Lab) Federal Credit Union

Kia Hodge, Enterprise Community Partners

Andrew Masters, United Way of Central Maryland Inc.

Claire Matheny, Kittamaqundi Community Church

Cheryl Mattis, Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services

Christopher Miles, Shore United Bank

Megan Myers, Howard Community College

Elizabeth Ndungu, Anegada Delights Caribbean Cuisine

Maria Cristina Oviedo, Dragon Digital Radio/Howard Community College

Russell Pangburn, community volunteer

Jimmy Patel, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab

Rakesh Pillai, W.R. Grace

Tracy Pugh, community volunteer

Ryan Rager, M&T Bank

Deborah Rivkin, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Regina Sanderoff, Baltimore Gas & Electric

Vera Simmons, Blossoms of Hope

David Smith, LightGrid LLC

Alexander Sutherland, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

Marché Taylor Templeton, Baltimore Gas & Electric

Robert Tirocchi, Harkins Builders Inc.

Jennifer Van Kirk, Bright Minds Foundation

Jason Whong, Whong Community Media LLC – The Business Monthly

The Leadership Premier program was launched in 1985 to develop capable, well-informed individuals committed to devoting their time and resources for community improvement. Since then, more than 1,485 individuals have graduated from the program that addresses countywide issues in monthly, daylong sessions where participants meet with leaders in business, government and community services.

Leadership Howard County provides innovative programs designed to empower and connect community leaders and keep them engaged in the critical issues facing Howard County and the region.