Leadership Howard County’s Leadership Premier class of 2023 graduates

Daily Record Staff//July 18, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//July 18, 2023

Leadership Howard County, which seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community, announced the graduation of its Leadership Premier class of 2023, which consists of 38 professionals from the county’s businesses and nonprofit organizations. The ceremony took place June 13 at the Howard County Conservancy in Woodstock.

Leadership Premier is an exploration of the Howard County community, during which participants meet with local businesses and leaders and learn about issues in the county.

The graduates of the class of 2023 are:

  • Adam Ababiya, Sequoia Senior Care LLC
  • Arifa Ahmed, community volunteer
  • Ciera Barnes, National Security Agency
  • David Beares, 39 Minute Workout
  • Amah Binde, Howard County Department of Public Works
  • Jennifer Blondo, Key Process Partners
  • Lakey Boyd, Howard Community College
  • Jasmine Brewer, MakingChange Inc.
  • Heather Chapman, United Way of Central Maryland Inc.
  • James Clark, State Farm Insurance
  • Katie Dean, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services
  • Alicyn DelZoppo, Northrop Realty
  • Theresa Forgét, Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center
  • Rashida George, The Howard Hughes Corporation
  • Shané Gooding, Imiivo Photo Studios LLC
  • Michael Gough, APL (Applied Physics Lab) Federal Credit Union
  • Kia Hodge, Enterprise Community Partners
  • Andrew Masters, United Way of Central Maryland Inc.
  • Claire Matheny, Kittamaqundi Community Church
  • Cheryl Mattis, Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services
  • Christopher Miles, Shore United Bank
  • Megan Myers, Howard Community College
  • Elizabeth Ndungu, Anegada Delights Caribbean Cuisine
  • Maria Cristina Oviedo, Dragon Digital Radio/Howard Community College
  • Russell Pangburn, community volunteer
  • Jimmy Patel, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab
  • Rakesh Pillai, W.R. Grace
  • Tracy Pugh, community volunteer
  • Ryan Rager, M&T Bank
  • Deborah Rivkin, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
  • Regina Sanderoff, Baltimore Gas & Electric
  • Vera Simmons, Blossoms of Hope
  • David Smith, LightGrid LLC
  • Alexander Sutherland, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.
  • Marché Taylor Templeton, Baltimore Gas & Electric
  • Robert Tirocchi, Harkins Builders Inc.
  • Jennifer Van Kirk, Bright Minds Foundation
  • Jason Whong, Whong Community Media LLC – The Business Monthly

The Leadership Premier program was launched in 1985 to develop capable, well-informed individuals committed to devoting their time and resources for community improvement. Since then, more than 1,485 individuals have graduated from the program that addresses countywide issues in monthly, daylong sessions where participants meet with leaders in business, government and community services.

Leadership Howard County provides innovative programs designed to empower and connect community leaders and keep them engaged in the critical issues facing Howard County and the region.

