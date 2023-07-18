Md. hopes to make broadband more affordable with partnership, $267M in federal funding

Maryland is looking to help more people afford broadband internet with the help of a national nonprofit focused on connecting people to the internet and with hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding, state and federal officials said Tuesday.

By working with EducationSuperHighway, which connected schools across the country to broadband and is now focused on helping low-income households afford it, Gov. Wes Moore and his administration are hoping to increase awareness of the resources available to Marylanders for whom reliable internet is too costly.

“Affordability is actually the biggest part of the digital divide today,” EducationSuperHighway CEO Evan Marwell said Tuesday during a news conference at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library, which offers digital literacy classes and community partnerships to inform people about broadband resources.

Tens of millions of low-income households across the country qualify for a $30-per-month internet bill discount through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. But, according to EducationSuperHighway, the percentage of households taking advantage of the program is “critically low.”

“You could put up all the infrastructure you want. But, if people cannot afford to get them and their families online, then what’s the point?” Moore said during the press conference.

On top of the Affordable Connectivity Program, the Maryland state government provides a $15 monthly internet utility discount, meaning low-income people in the state can qualify for $45 toward their bill.

Moore has said the program is a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to build broadband network infrastructure in unconnected communities across our state, both urban and rural.”

There are about 780,000 Maryland households eligible for the discount, but just 28% are receiving it.

Lack of broadband access can be seen as an issue predominantly facing rural communities; the state’s Office of Statewide Broadband used to be the Office of Rural Broadband.

But Baltimore is the jurisdiction with the both most households enrolled in the Affordability Connectivity Program and the jurisdiction with the most eligible households that aren’t using the program, followed by Dundalk and Silver Spring.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said Tuesday that places without reliable internet connection can include a farm that cannot harvest using modern tools, a fledgling small business stuck in an analog era, an elderly or disabled person cut off from telehealth services or a student missing “a life-changing opportunity.”

In late June, the Biden administration allocated tens of billions of dollars for expanding broadband internet access.

Maryland received about $267 million, an amount based on the number of households and businesses in the state that lack broadband internet access.

Neighboring states Virginia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia each received more than $1 billion in funding, and Delaware got about $108 million, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Tuesday’s press conference is part of a statewide push to bring broadband to the state’s remaining unserved households.

Maryland’s counties have announced in recent weeks how they will use a previous round of state grant money for expanding high-speed internet access.

The Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband awarded 35 grants totaling $92 million to help cover $143 million in total project costs.

The projects are expected to connect about 14,500 homes and businesses to reliable internet in the 20 of Maryland’s 24 main local jurisdictions that received the grants.