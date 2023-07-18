TARIQ RUSHDAN v. JUNIOR MILLER

Unreported Opinions//July 18, 2023

TARIQ RUSHDAN v. JUNIOR MILLER

TARIQ RUSHDAN v. JUNIOR MILLER

By Unreported Opinions

//July 18, 2023

Civil litigation — Breach of contract — Abuse of discretion

This case concerns consolidated appeals from two separate cases heard in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County before the Honorable John P. Davey. Broadly speaking, the legal issues presented concern whether the trial judge abused his discretion in denying a post-trial motion, and, separately, whether appellant presented sufficient argument and/or authority in his brief to support his contentions.

-

