Barnes & Noble adds cafe to renovated White Marsh bookstore

Barnes & Noble will reopen its remodeled bookstore July 26 at 9 a.m. at The Avenue at White Marsh, 8123 Honeygo Blvd. Suite E, in Baltmore.

The opening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with author Liv Constantine, who will be signing copies of her book, “The Senator’s Wife.” The remodeled location includes a new B&N Café alongside all the best books, toys, games and gifts that customers have come to expect from the nation’s premier bookseller.

Barnes & Noble is enjoying a period of growth, buoyed by significant expansion of the market for physical books driven by word-of-mouth and social media recommendations. In 2022, Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in a single year than it from 2009 to 2019. The bookseller expects to open more than 30 new bookstores in 2023.