Bioenergy Devco Md. center honored as environmental management leader

Daily Record Staff//July 19, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Bioenergy Devco Md. center honored as environmental management leader

Bioenergy Devco’s Maryland bioenergy center in Jessup is capable of recycling 110,000 tons of organics annually to produce approximately 312,000 MMBtu of renewable natural gas for energy and 16,575 tons of rich, fertile soil amendment for agricultural and other land use. (File photo)

Bioenergy Devco Md. center honored as environmental management leader

By Daily Record Staff

//July 19, 2023

Bioenergy Devco’s Maryland bioenergy center in Jessup was awarded the Top Project of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program, the company announced Wednesday.

Bioenergy Devco’s newest organics recycling facility, located on the Maryland Food Center campus in Jessup, is the first anaerobic digester of its scale in the state. The facility is capable of recycling 110,000 tons of organics annually to produce approximately 312,000 MMBtu of renewable natural gas for energy and 16,575 tons of rich, fertile soil amendment for agricultural and other land use. The resulting greenhouse gasses prevented from being released into the atmosphere has the equivalent environmental impact of 69,061 acres of US Forests in one year, or 82 times the size of Central Park.

!

Related Content

Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis called on the Orioles and Maryland Stadium Authority to say why a long-term deal hasn't been reached. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

Treasurer calls for Orioles, Maryland Stadium Authority to explain stadium deal delay

Maryland's treasurer called on the parties involved in negotiations for the Baltimore Orioles stadium lease to[...]

July 19, 2023

Dental museum, UM School of Dentistry get $1.28M grant to innovate dental education

The National Museum of Dentistry and the University of Maryland School of Dentistry won a grant to design onli[...]

July 19, 2023

Baltimore-based Think Systems adds recognition program to upcoming conference

Baltimore-based Think Systems Inc. will host its inaugural innovation recognition program, The Champions of [...]

July 19, 2023
Annie Milli tells Sloane Brown about the mission of Live Baltimore, where she is the executive director. She explains how she – and everyone there – put their money where their mouths are, living in the city they promote.

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Annie Milli, Live Baltimore

Annie Milli tells Sloane Brown about the mission of Live Baltimore, where she is the executive director. She e[...]

July 19, 2023
Forensics team gather and collect evidence at the scene of a shooting on Conway St. at the intersection of Light Street on July 7, 2022, in Baltimore. A man was shot and killed after he swung a baseball bat at a person who cleans windshields at intersections for cash, Baltimore's police commissioner said Thursday. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Squeegee worker acted in self-defense in fatal shooting, lawyer says

Attorneys argued a Baltimore teen acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a baseball bat-wielding driver[...]

July 18, 2023

Crosby named top 100 health care marketing agency for 3rd straight year

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications has been named to MM+M’s Agency 100 for the third consecutiv[...]

July 18, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis called on the Orioles and Maryland Stadium Authority to say why a long-term deal hasn't been reached. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

Treasurer calls for Orioles, Maryland Stadium Authority to explain stadium deal [...]

19/7/2023
Annie Milli tells Sloane Brown about the mission of Live Baltimore, where she is the executive director. She explains how she – and everyone there – put their money where their mouths are, living in the city they promote.

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Annie Milli, Live Baltimore

19/7/2023
“You could put up all the infrastructure you want. But, if people cannot afford to get them and their families online, then what’s the point?” Gov. Wes Moore said during a news conference July 18, 2023. (The Daily Record/Jack Hogan)

Md. hopes to make broadband more affordable with partnership, $267M in federal f[...]

18/7/2023

Crossvines seeks to expand agricultural tourism, boost winemaking industry

18/7/2023

Ex-budget secretary expects Maryland’s structural deficit to grow

17/7/2023

Commentary

More News

In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on June 8, 2010, in California. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)

In-N-Out bans employees from wearing masks in 5 states

19/7/2023
In this image from video provided by the Justice Department in the government's sentencing memo for Christopher Michael Alberts, right, yells at U.S. Capitol Police offices during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Justice Department via AP)

Military veteran who stormed Capitol with loaded pistol sentenced to years in pr[...]

19/7/2023
E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court on May 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Judge upholds $5M jury verdict against Trump in writer’s sex abuse and def[...]

19/7/2023
President Joe Biden looks to Israel's President Isaac Herzog as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and[...]

19/7/2023

Illinois is first state to eliminate cash bail, a penalty affecting low-income c[...]

19/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar