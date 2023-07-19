Bioenergy Devco Md. center honored as environmental management leader

Bioenergy Devco’s Maryland bioenergy center in Jessup is capable of recycling 110,000 tons of organics annually to produce approximately 312,000 MMBtu of renewable natural gas for energy and 16,575 tons of rich, fertile soil amendment for agricultural and other land use. (File photo)

Bioenergy Devco’s Maryland bioenergy center in Jessup was awarded the Top Project of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program, the company announced Wednesday.

Bioenergy Devco’s newest organics recycling facility, located on the Maryland Food Center campus in Jessup, is the first anaerobic digester of its scale in the state. The facility is capable of recycling 110,000 tons of organics annually to produce approximately 312,000 MMBtu of renewable natural gas for energy and 16,575 tons of rich, fertile soil amendment for agricultural and other land use. The resulting greenhouse gasses prevented from being released into the atmosphere has the equivalent environmental impact of 69,061 acres of US Forests in one year, or 82 times the size of Central Park.