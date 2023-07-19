Electronics resale franchise PayMore to open first Md. location

Daily Record Staff//July 19, 2023

PayMore Stores was founded in 2011 in Massapequa, New York to obtain and repurpose old electronics and recirculate them back into the marketplace instead of having them pile up in landfills. (File photo)

Electronics franchise PayMore is bringing its technology resale concept to Ellicott City with a new location expected to open in the third quarter of 2023.

The Massapequa, New York-based company’s inaugural Maryland location will be located at 8457 Baltimore National Pike #19.

AA Technologies LLC, an experienced franchise group with a background in electronics resale and successful ownership of gas stations in Maryland, is leading the brand’s expansion in the state. Having previously worked in electronics resale overseas, AA Technologies was drawn to PayMore as they sought to expand their portfolio. The quality of life that PayMore offers franchisees was the determining factor in their decision to partner with the brand. The store’s hours range from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

