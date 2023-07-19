Lester Davis | BlueCross BlueShield

Lester Davis, vice president and chief of staff at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, brings his passion for building safer, stronger and healthier communities to the board of Living Classrooms Foundation. His work will strengthen communities by advocating for more equitable and accessible care.

