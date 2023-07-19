Think Systems adds recognition program to upcoming Think | INNOVATE 2024 conference

Daily Record Staff//July 19, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Think Systems adds recognition program to upcoming Think | INNOVATE 2024 conference

Think Systems adds recognition program to upcoming Think | INNOVATE 2024 conference

By Daily Record Staff

//July 19, 2023

Think Systems Inc., a Baltimore-based national management advisory firm, will host its inaugural innovation recognition program, The Champions of Innovation, which celebrates organizations that have embraced innovation to achieve operational excellence.

This national recognition program will be hosted alongside the second annual conference, Think | INNOVATE 2024, scheduled for May 2, 2024 in Columbia. The award ceremony will be held at the closing conference.

Companies nationwide can apply for several recognition categories, including Operational Excellence, Human Capital Management Excellence, and Data & Metrics Excellence. Think is accepting submissions for the Champions of Innovation program now with a February 2, 2024, deadline. Stakeholders with well-documented Innovation case studies are encouraged to submit them for both conference session and Champions of Innovation consideration.

Go to https://www.thinkinnovate.com/champions-of-innovation/ and submit the online application form for yourself or an organization for nomination as a Champion of Innovation by April 5, 2024.

Think | INNOVATE 2024 will serve as a content hub for the finalists’ stories, profiles, interviews, slideshows, and photo galleries featuring the 2024 finalists. Finalists will also be featured within i95 Business Magazine and within Think’s “The It Factor” newsletter.

The event is expected to attract more than 200 national C-level executives, business owners and government/public sector leaders from an array of industry and innovation categories.

p

Related Content

Treasurer calls for Orioles, Maryland Stadium Authority to explain stadium deal delay

Maryland's treasurer called on the parties involved in negotiations for the Baltimore Orioles stadium lease to[...]

July 19, 2023

Dental museum, UM School of Dentistry get $1.28M grant to innovate dental education

The Dr. Samuel D. Harris National Museum of Dentistry (NMD) and the University of Maryland School of Dentistry[...]

July 19, 2023
Annie Milli tells Sloane Brown about the mission of Live Baltimore, where she is the executive director. She explains how she – and everyone there – put their money where their mouths are, living in the city they promote.

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Annie Milli, Live Baltimore

Annie Milli tells Sloane Brown about the mission of Live Baltimore, where she is the executive director. She e[...]

July 19, 2023
Forensics team gather and collect evidence at the scene of a shooting on Conway St. at the intersection of Light Street on July 7, 2022, in Baltimore. A man was shot and killed after he swung a baseball bat at a person who cleans windshields at intersections for cash, Baltimore's police commissioner said Thursday. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Squeegee worker acted in self-defense in fatal shooting, lawyer says

Attorneys argued a Baltimore teen acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a baseball bat-wielding driver[...]

July 18, 2023

Crosby named MM+M Top 100 health care marketing agency for 3rd straight year

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications has been named to MM+M’s Agency 100 for the third consecutiv[...]

July 18, 2023

Hyper Kiz signs lease for 15K SF Waugh Chapel Business Park facility

Hyper Kidz, an indoor playground concept, has selected Waugh Chapel Business Park as the site for its third lo[...]

July 18, 2023

Editors Picks

Treasurer calls for Orioles, Maryland Stadium Authority to explain stadium deal [...]

19/7/2023
Annie Milli tells Sloane Brown about the mission of Live Baltimore, where she is the executive director. She explains how she – and everyone there – put their money where their mouths are, living in the city they promote.

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Annie Milli, Live Baltimore

19/7/2023
“You could put up all the infrastructure you want. But, if people cannot afford to get them and their families online, then what’s the point?” Gov. Wes Moore said during a news conference July 18, 2023. (The Daily Record/Jack Hogan)

Md. hopes to make broadband more affordable with partnership, $267M in federal f[...]

18/7/2023

Crossvines seeks to expand agricultural tourism, boost winemaking industry

18/7/2023

Ex-budget secretary expects Maryland’s structural deficit to grow

17/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles on Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)

There’s movement in the case of Tupac Shakur’s killing decades later[...]

19/7/2023
President Joe Biden looks to Israel's President Isaac Herzog as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and[...]

19/7/2023

Illinois is first state to eliminate cash bail, a penalty affecting low-income c[...]

19/7/2023
Development in the Brush Park neighborhood is seen July 12, 2023, in Detroit. The city entered 2014 in bankruptcy, facing $18 billion or more in debt. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

10 years since bankruptcy, Detroit’s finances are better but some feel bur[...]

19/7/2023
A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Declaring a mission to liberate "Taco Tuesday" for all, Taco Bell asked U.S. regulators on May 16, 2023, to force Wyoming-based Taco John's to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Liberty and tacos for all: Taco Bell prevails as Taco John’s abandons trad[...]

18/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar