Think Systems adds recognition program to upcoming Think | INNOVATE 2024 conference

Think Systems Inc., a Baltimore-based national management advisory firm, will host its inaugural innovation recognition program, The Champions of Innovation, which celebrates organizations that have embraced innovation to achieve operational excellence.

This national recognition program will be hosted alongside the second annual conference, Think | INNOVATE 2024, scheduled for May 2, 2024 in Columbia. The award ceremony will be held at the closing conference.

Companies nationwide can apply for several recognition categories, including Operational Excellence, Human Capital Management Excellence, and Data & Metrics Excellence. Think is accepting submissions for the Champions of Innovation program now with a February 2, 2024, deadline. Stakeholders with well-documented Innovation case studies are encouraged to submit them for both conference session and Champions of Innovation consideration.

Go to https://www.thinkinnovate.com/champions-of-innovation/ and submit the online application form for yourself or an organization for nomination as a Champion of Innovation by April 5, 2024.

Think | INNOVATE 2024 will serve as a content hub for the finalists’ stories, profiles, interviews, slideshows, and photo galleries featuring the 2024 finalists. Finalists will also be featured within i95 Business Magazine and within Think’s “The It Factor” newsletter.

The event is expected to attract more than 200 national C-level executives, business owners and government/public sector leaders from an array of industry and innovation categories.