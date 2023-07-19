Treasurer calls for Orioles, Maryland Stadium Authority to explain stadium deal delay

Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis called on the Orioles and Maryland Stadium Authority to say why a long-term deal hasn't been reached.

State Treasurer Dereck Davis on Wednesday called on the parties involved in negotiations for the Baltimore Orioles stadium lease to say publicly what is taking so long for a deal to be made.

“This thing needs to come to a head, so I’m hoping that, with these remarks, at least, folks have to start answering and not just, you know ‘oh we’re making progress’ or whatever,” Davis said. “That time is done.”

Davis said it appears to him that the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority “are at an impasse.” If a deal is taking this long, there’s either a big ask from one side or resistance from one side, he said.

The treasurer’s remarks come days after Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Orioles Chair and Managing Partner John Angelos said in a joint statement that a deal to keep the team at Camden Yards and revitalize the ballpark area was coming “soon.”

The statement provided no details about why a deal had not yet been reached, where discussions stood or a timeline for when the team expects a lease agreement with the Maryland Stadium Authority might be reached.

Davis’s remarks came following a Board of Public Works meeting, while he was sitting directly next to Moore.

Davis said to reporters that his comments were directed toward Angelos and the Maryland Stadium Authority.

“We’re working hard to make this happen. But the principles — they have to do so as well. And it can’t just drag on indefinitely. If somebody is being unreasonable, we need to know,” Davis said.

Angelos, according to multiple news reports, said in February that he hoped his team would have a new lease by the Major League Baseball All-Star break, which concluded Thursday of last week.

When reached by phone call for comment, a spokesperson for the Angelos referred to the statement he and Moore released last week, in which they said progress is being made on their vision to “expand and revitalize the Camden Yards campus.”

“What comes next for the Camden Yards campus must serve our entire community and the city as a whole,” they said. “From the ballpark and surrounding neighborhoods to Harborplace and the Inner Harbor, we are committed to making the downtown corridor a premier destination that benefits Baltimore and Maryland residents year-round.”

A spokesperson for the Maryland Stadium Authority could not immediately be reached for comment by phone call.

Speaking to reporters in Seattle before the first pitch of the July 11 All-Star Game — in which there were four Orioles players — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he had “every confidence” the team would renew its lease and remain in Baltimore, according to a report from The Baltimore Banner.

Moore and Angelos have committed to creating a multi-decade, public-private partnership to breathe new life into the Camden Yards complex, home to the Orioles since 1992.

The team’s existing lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority is set to expire at the end of the year. A new agreement would come with $600 million from the state for upgrades, resembling what the Baltimore Ravens received after renewing its lease at M&T Bank Stadium through 2037.

“It didn’t take that long for the Ravens,” Davis said of the Orioles deal.

This story has been updated to include a response from a spokesperson for Baltimore Orioles Chair and Managing Partner John Angelos.