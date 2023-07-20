BGE awards over $214K in grants for support of environmental stewardship

Now in its 10th year, the annual BGE Green Grants program has benefitted hundreds of innovative community projects with more than $2.2 million in charitable giving from BGE. (File photo)

BGE has awarded 41 nonprofit organizations grants totaling more than $214,000 to support environmental stewardship projects in the company’s service area, the company announced Thursday.

Now in its 10th year, the annual BGE Green Grants program has benefitted hundreds of innovative community projects with more than $2.2 million in charitable giving from BGE.

Grants range from $2,500 to $10,000. Organizations that received a Green Grant are located in BGE’s geographic service area and will use their award for a project that falls into at least one of BGE’s environmental focus areas: conservation, education, energy efficiency, pollution prevention, and community engagement. Prospective grant recipients must be 501(c)(3) nonprofits with a board of directors and must meet additional criteria to be eligible.

In addition to supporting the organizations listed below, BGE recently granted $600,000 to the Chesapeake Bay Trust. The funds, disbursed over the next three years, will go toward expanding support for the Chesapeake Conservation and Climate Corps’ new work on environmental justice and expanding the Urban Trees Initiative.

The organizations and programs awarded 2023 Green Grants are:

Anne Arundel County

Annapolis Green, Inc. – Kicking Plastic with Naptown Tap Water Refill Station

Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy, Inc. – Wildflowers in a Weekend: Native Plant Bundles to Increase Community Engagement

Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County – The Ultimate Journey: Program Support

Langton Green Inc. – Topsoil for Langton Green Community Farm Garden Beds

Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education – Addressing Environmental Justice in Local Communities

Providence of Maryland Inc. – Providence Native Plant Nursery and Wildlife Habitat Demonstration Garden

Scenic Rivers Land Trust Inc. – Healthy Forests: Invasive Control Program at Bacon Ridge Natural Area

Severn River Association Inc. – Operation Osprey

The Friends of Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary Inc. – Preserving Unique Sand Barrens Habitat at Glendening Nature Preserve

Baltimore City

Baltimore Green Space: A Land Trust for Community – Sustaining and Enhancing Community Managed Open Spaces in Baltimore

Forever Maryland – Advancing Greenspace Equity in Baltimore & Beyond

Gen’xt Ministries Inc. – E. Lafayette & N. Montford: The One Community Greenspace and Mural Project

Green Street Academy Inc. – GSA Farms Summer Internship Program and Career Skills Training

Greentrust Alliance – Building Environmental Stewardship in South Baltimore and Lower Patapsco

Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake Inc. – Interfaith Green Team Summit

National Aquarium in Baltimore – Community Collaborations for Healthy Baltimore

National Audubon Society Inc. – Greening Baltimore Communities in Environmental Justice Zones

National Wildlife Federation – Pollinators and Produce

Smithsonian Institute – Engaging Youth in Environmental Science in West Baltimore

Taste Wise Kids Inc. – Tastewise Kids: Expanding Food Literacy

Union Square Association Inc. – Growing and Greening in Union Square

Village Learning Place – Village Learning Place Community Garden

Baltimore County

Center for Watershed Protection – Maryland State Fairgrounds Green Infrastructure Project

Irvine Natural Science Center Inc. – Environmental Enhancements to Irvine Nature Center

Neighborspace of Baltimore County – Educational Signage at Community Parks

Stem Enable Inc. – Innovative and Effective STEM-based Programs for Energy Careers

The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools – Clean Green 15: Team BCPS Litter Challenge

Carroll County

Boys & Girls Club of Westminster Inc. – Young Environmentalist Club

Young Men’s Christian Association of Central Maryland – Parking Lot LED Conversion Project

Calvert County

American Chestnut Land Trust Inc. – Wavyleaf Basketgrass Control to Protect Ecosystem

Harford County

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding – MD Outdoors: Climate Action in Education

Eden Mill Nature Committee Inc. – Eden Mill Eel Ladder

Gunpowder Riverkeeper Inc. – Top Five Invasive Species in the Gunpowder and Bush River Watersheds

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna – Celebrate 20 Years of Habi-tech: Environmental

Howard County

Frisky’s Wildlife & Primate Sanctuary Inc. – Wildlife Protection, Rehabilitation and Release 2023

Howard County Conservancy Inc. – Bring Nature and Science Alive in Title One Classrooms

Howard Ecoworks Inc. – Seeds of Change

The Community Ecology Institute – Connect to Compost

Upcycled Inc. – Waste Warrior

Wilde Lake Interfaith Religious Center – From Turf to Trees: Volunteers Transforming Open Space at Wilde Lake

Montgomery County

C & O Canal Trust Inc. – Canal Community Days – Frederick County and Allegany County

The Green Grants program, and all nonprofit contributions, are made using shareholder dollars and are not reflected in customer bills. More information about BGE’s Green Grants program is available at bge.com.