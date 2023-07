DEPUTY COUNSEL FOR APPELLATE & SPECIAL LITIGATION DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Deputy Counsel for Appellate & Special Litigation position in the Department of Human Services.

Closing Date Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

See full ad at

www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov

EOE

