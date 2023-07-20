Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill event seeks growth, stability in third year

Eli Kales//July 20, 2023

Fair Hill is set to host the third annual 5 Star event, with organizers hopeful that this year's edition will represent the next step of stability and growth for equestrian eventing in Cecil County (Submitted Photo).

With the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill event set to return for a third consecutive year this fall, organizers and local officials are optimistic about the growth and progress of the international equestrian eventing spectacle.

The event takes place at Fair Hill, an equestrian training and event site located in Elkton in Cecil County. The event, which started in 2021, is described as an equestrian triathlon and the pinnacle of the Olympic sport of eventing as a part of its 5 Star designation. The competition contains a variety of contests across the disciplines of dressage, cross-country and show jumping. 

The 5 Star designation makes the event prestigious and anomalous; the Fair Hill event is one of just two 5 Star events in the United States and one of seven in the world.

Terry Hasseltine, president of the Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, which serves as owner and operator of the event, said the genesis of the 5 Star event took place almost 30 years ago. Fair Hill previously hosted a 3 star, smaller competition, which fared well. Following a study to establish a horsepark system across the state in 2014, Hasseltine and other leaders recognized the value of Fair Hill as an outdoor venue and acted to update the site to host a more prestigious event larger in scope.

Hasseltine created a strategy that would allow the grounds to host a 4 star event, before the International Federation for Equestrian Sports created a new system that allowed Fair Hill to become a 5 star event as an attractive site for the organization.

Now in its third year, the event has continued to make strides although Hasseltine understands that it will take a few years for the event to grow and elevate to the point of competing with other 5 star events. Continuing to see steady growth in attendance, revenue and sponsorship allows the organizers to provide new opportunities and reach new levels of success.

Cecil County Government Director of Administration Steve Overbay said that as the event enters its third year, the county is seeking to find ways to further engage the community and create a draw locally and internationally.

Overbay said that the 5 Star event is a recognition of the deep equestrian heritage in the region and across the state, highlighting the work of farmers and horse breeders in Cecil County.

The event simultaneously is helping to create a stronger awareness of the value of equestrian sports in Maryland’s economy while also promoting Cecil County, ensuring that the county is prominently featured throughout the event as the county receives tax revenue and builds a community identity, according to Hasseltine. 

From the county’s perspective, the event can be utilized to showcase Cecil County and put the region on the world stage. Director of Economic Development Bill Sorensen said that the event helps drive money into the county and boosts the tourism sector.

Overbay said that the third year of the event is critical to its growth, but that he expects expectations to be met and exceeded. The first year was important for building a base for the event and learning how to run it, while the second implemented these lessons and led to a much smoother process.

In the third year, it is essential to continue to spread the message about the event and increase spectators as the event seeks to become stable and have a profitable base of company support, according to Overbay.

i

