Route One Apparel, Crab Sports collaborate on new collection

Route One Apparel has released a new collection of official merchandise featuring Maryland’s first and only locally focused online sportsbook, Crab Sports.

The collection includes a selection of hoodies, long-sleeve T-shirts, polo shirts and caps featuring the Crab Sports logo in navy, orange and white.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency announced the launch of Crab Sports July 12. Crab Sports is setting itself apart from nationally known brands in the sports betting space by partnering with local Maryland businesses and offering boosted odds on local sports teams. Crab Sports also has its own unique “Crab Club” partnership network, where they are working with their local partners to offer rewards and discounts.