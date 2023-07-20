Home>Top 100 Women Nominations

IMPORTANT ELIGIBILITY NOTE: To be eligible for this award, the nominee must live or work in the state of Maryland. If the nominee is not employed in Maryland, they must show a significant impact on Maryland through community work and mentoring. A winner is not eligible to win again the following year but can win a maximum of three times. Three-time winners are inducted into the Circle of Excellence. Honorees for this award are chosen by a panel of judges composed of past honorees.

Nominations are due by Feb. 3, 2024.

The fee for this nomination is $25.

  • Please include the following so we can contact you if we are unable to reach your nominee.
  • Once the nomination form is submitted, an email will be sent to your nominee with the application link. The application must be completed to be considered for Top 100 Women.
