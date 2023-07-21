Allegra launches ‘Funding Five’ campaign to support Rockville businesses

Allegra Marketing Print Mail is a full-service marketing and print communications provider with in-house capabilities including marketing consultation and graphic design services, advanced printing technologies including wide-format printed graphics, complete finishing services, mailing services, variable data capabilities, promotional products and print management solutions. (File photo)

Allegra Marketing Print Mail will launch its “Funding Five” program to supporting local small to mid-size businesses in Rockville, the company announced Friday.

The national marketing, print and direct mail provider will provide five winning businesses in Rockville with $500 to use toward print and marketing services. The goal of the campaign is to help the winning businesses expand awareness and build loyalty among its customers with Allegra’s community-minded expertise behind them.

Submissions for the program will close Aug. 14. To enter, small to mid-sized businesses younger than 5 years old can visit the Allegra website at allegramarketingprint.com/funding-five and complete an entry form.

To be considered, local business owners or those representing them must provide details on how Allegra services including mailers, email design, marketing services and/or promotional items will be beneficial for growing their business. Companies that are selected may be asked to provide proof of ownership, an EIN number and have a brick-and-mortar location. The sweepstakes is limited to one entry per business.

Allegra is locally-owned and operated and is a member of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing, graphics and visual communications, with locations in the United States and Canada.

To learn more about Allegra Marketing Print Mail and the Funding Five Sweepstakes including complete rules, terms and conditions, visit allegramarketingprint.com/funding-five.

Alliance Franchise Brands LLC is the franchisor of more than 600 locations in North America operating the company’s brands: Allegra Marketing Print Mail, Image360, Signs Now, Signs By Tomorrow, KKP, Insty-Prints, American Speedy Printing Centers and RSVP Direct Mail Advertising.