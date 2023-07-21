Allegra launches ‘Funding Five’ campaign to support Rockville businesses

Daily Record Staff//July 21, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Allegra launches ‘Funding Five’ campaign to support Rockville businesses

Allegra Marketing Print Mail is a full-service marketing and print communications provider with in-house capabilities including marketing consultation and graphic design services, advanced printing technologies including wide-format printed graphics, complete finishing services, mailing services, variable data capabilities, promotional products and print management solutions. (File photo)

Allegra launches ‘Funding Five’ campaign to support Rockville businesses

By Daily Record Staff

//July 21, 2023

Allegra Marketing Print Mail will launch its “Funding Five” program to supporting local small to mid-size businesses in Rockville, the company announced Friday.

The national marketing, print and direct mail provider will provide five winning businesses in  Rockville with $500 to use toward print and marketing services. The goal of the campaign is to help the winning businesses expand awareness and build loyalty among its customers with Allegra’s community-minded expertise behind them.

Submissions for the program will close Aug. 14. To enter, small to mid-sized businesses younger than 5 years old can visit the Allegra website at allegramarketingprint.com/funding-five and complete an entry form.

To be considered, local business owners or those representing them must provide details on how Allegra services including mailers, email design, marketing services and/or promotional items will be beneficial for growing their business. Companies that are selected may be asked to provide proof of ownership, an EIN number and have a brick-and-mortar location. The sweepstakes is limited to one entry per business.

Allegra Marketing Print Mail is a full-service marketing and print communications provider with in-house capabilities including marketing consultation and graphic design services, advanced printing technologies including wide-format printed graphics, complete finishing services, mailing services, variable data capabilities, promotional products and print management solutions.

Allegra is locally-owned and operated and is a member of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing, graphics and visual communications, with locations in the United States and Canada.

To learn more about Allegra Marketing Print Mail and the Funding Five Sweepstakes including complete rules, terms and conditions, visit allegramarketingprint.com/funding-five.

Alliance Franchise Brands LLC is the franchisor of more than 600 locations in North America operating the company’s brands: Allegra Marketing Print Mail, Image360, Signs Now, Signs By Tomorrow, KKP, Insty-Prints, American Speedy Printing Centers and RSVP Direct Mail Advertising.

s

Related Content

Despite record-low unemployment, Md. labor force leaves room for concern, economist says

Unemployment in Maryland fell to 2.0% in June, setting a record low for a fifth straight month. However, these[...]

July 21, 2023

Report: Md. falling short in combating problem gambling

Maryland is falling short of expectations and national standards in helping people suffering from a gambling p[...]

July 20, 2023

West Nile virus found in mosquitos in Anne Arundel County

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced that the first mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus [...]

July 20, 2023

Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill event seeks growth, stability in third year

With the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill event set to return, organizers and local officials are optimistic about[...]

July 20, 2023

Route One Apparel, Crab Sports collaborate on new collection

Route One Apparel has released a new collection of official merchandise featuring Maryland’s first and only [...]

July 20, 2023

Applications for Goodwill’s tuition-free adult high school in Baltimore top 700

The Excel Center, a new tuition-free adult high school in Baltimore set to open this year through Goodwill Ind[...]

July 20, 2023

Editors Picks

Inaugural Daily Record Veterans in Business and Law Awards to honor those who se[...]

21/7/2023

Despite record-low unemployment, Md. labor force leaves room for concern, econom[...]

21/7/2023

Report: Md. falling short in combating problem gambling

20/7/2023

Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill event seeks growth, stability in third year

20/7/2023

Quality-of-life citations back in Baltimore courts, bringing familiar problems

19/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen speaks to reporters after a second day of testimony before a grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president's behalf on March 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle lawsuit over unpaid leg[...]

21/7/2023
Fluids are controlled in an operating room in a hospital in Jackson, Tenn., on June 15, 2023. On July 20, 2023, the Biden administration asked employers to give workers who lose Medicaid coverage more time to sign up for health insurance through their jobs. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Biden administration asks employers to give more help to workers who lose Medica[...]

21/7/2023
News media wait on July 18, 2023, outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, where a pretrial conference was held to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Judge sets trial date in Trump’s classified documents case in Florida

21/7/2023
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the Statement of Facts supporting an arrest warrant, Fredrico Guillermo Klein, circled in red, is seen in the tunnel of the Lower West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Justice Department via AP)

Former Trump State Department official convicted for attacking police during Cap[...]

21/7/2023
The logo for OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, appears on a mobile phone in New York on Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, others agree to AI safeguards set by White Hous[...]

21/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar