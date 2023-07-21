Blythe Maynard | RCA at Bracebridge Hall

Recovery Centers of America at Bracebridge Hall, a Maryland substance use disorder treatment facility, named addiction treatment industry veteran Blythe Maynard as interim CEO. Maynard will also continue in her current role as the center’s director of admissions.

Announce your new employees, promotions, board positions, community notes and leaders in your organization to The Daily Record’s influential audience.

Click here to make a Movers & Shakers submission and to find out more.