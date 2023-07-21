Environmentalists greet Moore’s Chesapeake Bay plans with guarded optimism

While leaders of Chesapeake Bay organizations are optimistic about Gov. Wes Moore’s approach to ensuring the viability of the bay’s ecosystems and industries, there are specific changes they’d still like to see to the state’s approach.

Moore said Thursday that his administration intends to target water quality improvement in areas with the most potential to boost wildlife populations and habitats and protect shorelines from rising sea levels.

The governor also signed two executive orders: one to identify how best to process oyster shells for promoting reproduction and creating reefs, and another to ensure cross-agency collaboration in responding to climate change, pollution and sea-level rise in the bay and neighboring waterways.

Allison Colden, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said in a phone interview that the state’s agencies must direct grant awards to organizations and initiatives that promote best practices in different aspects of bay restoration, such as reducing runoff from farms and urban and suburban areas.

“Targeting the state’s efforts to areas where they will be most effective, both in reducing pollution and improving habitat for living resources, is an essential first step,” Colden said in a statement.

The state has historically directed a lot of annual funding to farmers for cover crops — planted to cover soil, rather than for harvest — to prevent agricultural runoff from entering waterways, Colden said.

It would be more beneficial, she said, to invest in streamside buffers with trees, which are permanent and don’t require an annual payment. These buffers provide benefits that cover crops don’t, like shade for stream life, a habitat for other animals and carbon reduction.

State agencies should seek solutions that are permanent and have “co-benefits,” which tree buffers along streams do, Colden said.

The state has adopted this type of approach and intends to plant streamside buffers in rural and suburban areas and improve tree canopies in cities, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said in a statement.

Bill Dennison, a professor of marine science and vice president for science application at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, said he’s eager to see specifically how the Moore administration engages communities the state hasn’t historically included in bay restoration efforts.

State and federal agencies have tended to exclude communities of color and disadvantaged communities in both rural and urban areas when determining how best to protect the bay and coastal waterways and environments, Dennison said.

“It’s been the privileged class that’s been pushing this effort,” Dennison said in a phone interview. “It’s time to expand that.”

Dennison said he’s confident inclusivity and equity will be part of the state’s approach, considering the emphasis Moore’s administration places on those ideals.

How the Moore administration uses its new approach to engage children and young people, equip early career workers and work with residents in all corners of the watershed to take ownership of the proposed solutions is something Chesapeake Bay Trust President Jana Davis said her organization is keeping an eye on.

“Maryland will be an even more powerful leader in the conservation and climate resilience spaces as we get everyone involved in the work that comes next,” Davis said in a statement.

Dennison also said that, in recent years, the state has been making progress that seemed “unimaginable” 20 years ago.

Overfishing and disease had decimated the bay’s oyster populations. But interventions have helped the species rebound and revamped an industry that Dennison said previously appeared to be on its deathbed.

As Moore outlined his administration’s strategy for improving water quality in the bay and other waterways, Dennison said he was struck by how the conversation has now shifted to how the state can accelerate the rebound of oysters in the bay and the industries that depend on them.

“This isn’t just trying to do the right thing for the environment,” Dennison said, “but also for the economy of Maryland.”