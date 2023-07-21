FEATURED MOVER | Melissa McGuire, Gordon Feinblatt LLC

Gordon Feinblatt LLC is pleased to announce that Melissa Menkel McGuire has joined the firm as a Member in its Employment and Benefits/ERISA groups.

“Melissa brings tremendous experience and depth to our employer-side employment group,” said Barry F. Rosen, chairman and CEO. She has more than 25 years of experience in employment law.

Melissa represents small, medium and large public, private and nonprofit employers in all aspects of employment law.

She provides advice and counsel on employee leave, disciplinary matters, wage and hour issues, wage payment and collective issues, reasonable accommodation, labor issues, medical leave, protection of proprietary information and employee good will, discrimination, harassment and retaliation under the civil rights laws.

McGuire drafts documents including employment agreements, handbooks, policies, notices and authorizations.

She is admitted to practice in Maryland, the District of Columbia and West Virginia.

McGuire graduated from the University of Maryland School of Law and Notre Dame University of Maryland where she was awarded a bachelor’s degree in political science.

