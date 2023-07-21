Inaugural Daily Record Veterans in Business and Law Awards to honor those who served

Patrick Brannan//July 21, 2023
They served their country, now they’re serving their state, industry, the legal field and their communities. The Daily Record wants to honor them with the recognition they deserve.
There are military veterans who now lead in boardrooms, operating rooms, job sites and elsewhere across Maryland.
The Daily Record is introducing the Veterans in Business and Law Awards to honor these military veterans who are making a significant impact in the business and legal fields as well as continuing to give back to their community.
“This inaugural awards program is an important way to show our appreciation not only for veterans’ service while in uniform but for what they’re accomplishing now in their professions and in our communities,” said Thomas Baden Jr., editor of The Daily Record.
To be eligible, the nominee:
Winners of the Veterans in Business and Law Awards will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony in November and will also be highlighted in a publication that will be featured in a future issue of The Daily Record.
The deadline to nominate is Aug. 31, 2023. For more information or to nominate a veteran, click here. For more information about all Daily Record events, click here.
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and opportunities contact Suzanne Fisher-Huettner at [email protected].