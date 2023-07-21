Inaugural Daily Record Veterans in Business and Law Awards to honor those who served

They served their country, now they’re serving their state, industry, the legal field and their communities. The Daily Record wants to honor them with the recognition they deserve.

There are military veterans who now lead in boardrooms, operating rooms, job sites and elsewhere across Maryland.

The Daily Record is introducing the Veterans in Business and Law Awards to honor these military veterans who are making a significant impact in the business and legal fields as well as continuing to give back to their community.