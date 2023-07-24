New Goodwill adult high school seeks to combat poverty, expand access to education

With The Excel Center set to open in Baltimore later this year, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake President and CEO Lisa Rusyniak is optimistic about the role the new adult high school will play in combating poverty and increasing educational opportunities in the city and across the state.

The Excel Center will provide graduating students with a Maryland State Department of Education high school diploma instead of a General Educational Development certificate. The center also will offer assistance for child care, transportation, life counseling and job training to prepare students and improve outcomes comprehensively.

Baltimore’s new tuition-free school will be modeled after a number of successful Excel Centers throughout the United States, including two that have opened in Washington, D.C., becoming Goodwill’s 38th center when it opens in September.

Thus far, over 700 residents have submitted applications for the school’s 150 spots.

Rusyniak said one of the primary issues Goodwill has noticed for people to get into jobs is literacy, and that over 60,000 Baltimore residents do not have high school diplomas. Because many of Goodwill’s skills training programs require a baseline reading and math level, there became an obvious need for an adult high school in Baltimore.

“This is what we think Baltimore needs right now to help overcome poverty,” Rusyniak said. “People need jobs and employers need people. We are the liaison between the two and are there to prepare people for the employers and prepare them for the jobs employers need.”

It took Goodwill years to secure the necessary funding and approval from the state legislature, but Rusyniak said the center is now ready to change poverty in Baltimore as the first program of its type to offer a complete high school diploma alongside other services.

Rusyniak said the success of other Goodwill Excel Centers gives her faith in the new Baltimore center. Over 70% of graduates who complete the program find employment within six months of graduation or enroll in college. Graduates also see an increase in earnings, she noted.

“Our focus is really getting them into jobs that pay family-sustaining wages, so we call them middle-skilled jobs, not entry-level,” Rusyniak said. “It’s easy to get somebody a job at you know, a fast food place or just in retail even in our stores, but we want to get people on a career path so that they’re getting access to those higher wage-paying jobs.”

Funding for the program comes from various sources, including a $1.4 million congressional direct spending grant, $1 million in the Maryland state budget for the fiscal year and $1 million from Goodwill, according to Rusyniak. Some of the money is being used to renovate Goodwill’s former headquarters in downtown Baltimore for the new center.

The Excel Center will allow Baltimoreans with various needs to come in and enjoy a flexible and self-paced schedule, which can take a few weeks or over a year as students complete the necessary requirements to earn a high school diploma.

The center’s success will be measured by graduation and job placement rates, as well as job wages, and job retention and progression in the long term, said Rusyniak, who emphasized that the broader goal is to help graduates achieve higher levels of self-sufficiency.

Rusyniak said expansion and opening new sites in the future depends on funding, as well as whether the Baltimore center proves to be successful. She said the program potentially could be extended to Goodwill’s career center on the Eastern Shore.