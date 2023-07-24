New Goodwill adult high school seeks to combat poverty, expand access to education

Eli Kales//July 24, 2023

Home>Education>

New Goodwill adult high school seeks to combat poverty, expand access to education

New Goodwill adult high school seeks to combat poverty, expand access to education

By Eli Kales

//July 24, 2023

“This is what we think Baltimore needs right now to help overcome poverty,” says Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake President and CEO Lisa Rusyniak of the new adult high school. (The Daily Record/File Photo)

With The Excel Center set to open in Baltimore later this year, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake President and CEO Lisa Rusyniak is optimistic about the role the new adult high school will play in combating poverty and increasing educational opportunities in the city and across the state.

The Excel Center will provide graduating students with a Maryland State Department of Education high school diploma instead of a General Educational Development certificate. The center also will offer assistance for child care, transportation, life counseling and job training to prepare students and improve outcomes comprehensively.

Baltimore’s new tuition-free school will be modeled after a number of successful Excel Centers throughout the United States, including two that have opened in Washington, D.C., becoming Goodwill’s 38th center when it opens in September.

Thus far, over 700 residents have submitted applications for the school’s 150 spots.

Rusyniak said one of the primary issues Goodwill has noticed for people to get into jobs is literacy, and that over 60,000 Baltimore residents do not have high school diplomas. Because many of Goodwill’s skills training programs require a baseline reading and math level, there became an obvious need for an adult high school in Baltimore.

“This is what we think Baltimore needs right now to help overcome poverty,” Rusyniak said. “People need jobs and employers need people. We are the liaison between the two and are there to prepare people for the employers and prepare them for the jobs employers need.”

It took Goodwill years to secure the necessary funding and approval from the state legislature, but Rusyniak said the center is now ready to change poverty in Baltimore as the first program of its type to offer a complete high school diploma alongside other services.

Rusyniak said the success of other Goodwill Excel Centers gives her faith in the new Baltimore center. Over 70% of graduates who complete the program find employment within six months of graduation or enroll in college. Graduates also see an increase in earnings, she noted.

“Our focus is really getting them into jobs that pay family-sustaining wages, so we call them middle-skilled jobs, not entry-level,” Rusyniak said. “It’s easy to get somebody a job at you know, a fast food place or just in retail even in our stores, but we want to get people on a career path so that they’re getting access to those higher wage-paying jobs.”

Funding for the program comes from various sources, including a $1.4 million congressional direct spending grant, $1 million in the Maryland state budget for the fiscal year and $1 million from Goodwill, according to Rusyniak. Some of the money is being used to renovate Goodwill’s former headquarters in downtown Baltimore for the new center.

The Excel Center will allow Baltimoreans with various needs to come in and enjoy a flexible and self-paced schedule, which can take a few weeks or over a year as students complete the necessary requirements to earn a high school diploma.

The center’s success will be measured by graduation and job placement rates, as well as job wages, and job retention and progression in the long term, said Rusyniak, who emphasized that the broader goal is to help graduates achieve higher levels of self-sufficiency.

Rusyniak said expansion and opening new sites in the future depends on funding, as well as whether the Baltimore center proves to be successful. She said the program potentially could be extended to Goodwill’s career center on the Eastern Shore.

n

Related Content

Abdellah Lisfi, Ph.D., a professor of physics at Morgan State, said the university will strengthen its research collaboration and partnership with major research institutions to create a research hub in materials science and sustain competitive research nationally under the auspices of Center of Research Excellence in Science and Technology. (Photo courtesy of Morgan State University)

Morgan State to establish CREST science and tech center with $5M grant

The National Science Foundation announced a $5 million grant to establish a new research and education hub at [...]

July 24, 2023
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Evanston, Illinois, on Oct. 16, 2021. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Hazing remains ingrained in team sports, as experts see increase in sexualized attacks

Experts believe hazing happens more than people think and incidents seem to be getting more severe and more se[...]

July 20, 2023

Applications for Goodwill’s tuition-free adult high school in Baltimore top 700

The Excel Center, a new tuition-free adult high school in Baltimore set to open this year through Goodwill Ind[...]

July 20, 2023

McDaniel College to pursue launch of 4-year Bachelor of Science in nursing

McDaniel College has received approval to develop a comprehensive four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing.

July 20, 2023

Dental museum, UM School of Dentistry get $1.28M grant to innovate dental education

The National Museum of Dentistry and the University of Maryland School of Dentistry won a grant to design onli[...]

July 19, 2023

McDaniel College professor receives near $500K grant from National Science Foundation

Allison Kerwin, assistant professor of biology at McDaniel College, was awarded a $437,393 grant from the Na[...]

July 18, 2023

Editors Picks

New Goodwill adult high school seeks to combat poverty, expand access to educati[...]

24/7/2023

Ravenell’s prison sentence delayed again as he seeks review by U.S. Suprem[...]

24/7/2023

‘What else could we be doing?’ Baltimore-based energy company findin[...]

23/7/2023

Environmentalists greet Moore’s Chesapeake Bay plans with guarded optimism

21/7/2023

Inaugural Daily Record Veterans in Business and Law Awards to honor those who se[...]

21/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Construction crews bore beneath U.S. 221 in Roanoke County, Virginia, on June 22, 2018, to make a tunnel through which the Mountain Valley Pipeline will pass under the highway. The state of West Virginia announced July 24, 2023, that it is appealing a ruling that blocked construction on a segment of the contentious natural gas pipeline being built through Virginia and West Virginia. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

Supreme Court asked to set aside ruling that blocks construction on West Virgini[...]

24/7/2023
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border barrier on the river in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoys meant to stop mig[...]

24/7/2023

Man who beat officer with flagpole during Capitol riot is sentenced to prison

24/7/2023
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, after damage from severe weather. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

Tornado damage to Pfizer plant unlikely to cause major drug supply shortages, FD[...]

24/7/2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 14, 2023, at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Key question as Fed meets: Can the central bank pull off a difficult ‘soft[...]

24/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar