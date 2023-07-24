Philanthropy Tank Baltimore hosts 3rd annual Finals Event

Philanthropy Tank Baltimore, a nonprofit organization that empowers and equips eighth- to 11 th-graders with mentorship and funding so that they may address social issues in their own communities through creative social impact programs, hosted the Baltimore Finals Event June 14 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Pikesville, its first in-person event since launching in Baltimore in 2020.

During the event, the student CHANGEmakers from schools across the region presented social impact ideas to a panel of Philanthropist Mentors and each group received up to $15,000 in funding as well as mentorship to help bring their ideas to life.

The Philanthropist Mentors on stage included Jennifer Grondahl, senior vice president of community development and communications at the Baltimore Orioles; Beth Littrell, senior director of community engagement and volunteerism at the United Way of Central Maryland; Kevin Logan, investigator, Howard County Office of Human Rights and Equity; and Kico O. Loliyong, vice president of new business development at Swirnow Building Systems representing David Swirnow.

The four programs from student groups were well received by the attendees in the crowd. They included Bmore Fresh which will focus on bringing fresh, locally sourced produce to food deserts in Baltimore by renovating an old MTA bus; Bmore Youth Notes, which aims to address the limited music programs in the area; SparkED, a digital platform that allows students to find youth-centered programs and resources that meet their interest; and The Environauts, an after-school program that will aim to teach young students about their environment and how to sustain it.

