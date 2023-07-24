Philanthropy Tank Baltimore hosts 3rd annual Finals Event

Daily Record Staff//July 24, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//July 24, 2023

Philanthropy Tank Baltimore, a nonprofit organization that empowers and equips eighth- to 11 th-graders with mentorship and funding so that they may address social issues in their own communities through creative social impact programs, hosted the Baltimore Finals Event June 14 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Pikesville, its first in-person event since launching in Baltimore in 2020.

During the event, the student CHANGEmakers from schools across the region presented social impact ideas to a panel of Philanthropist Mentors and each group received up to $15,000 in funding as well as mentorship to help bring their ideas to life.

The Philanthropist Mentors on stage included Jennifer Grondahl, senior vice president of community development and communications at the Baltimore Orioles; Beth Littrell, senior director of community engagement and volunteerism at the United Way of Central Maryland; Kevin Logan, investigator, Howard County Office of Human Rights and Equity; and Kico O. Loliyong, vice president of new business development at Swirnow Building Systems representing David Swirnow.

The four programs from student groups were well received by the attendees in the crowd. They included Bmore Fresh which will focus on bringing fresh, locally sourced produce to food deserts in Baltimore by renovating an old MTA bus; Bmore Youth Notes, which aims to address the limited music programs in the area; SparkED, a digital platform that allows students to find youth-centered programs and resources that meet their interest; and The Environauts, an after-school program that will aim to teach young students about their environment and how to sustain it.  

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at swall[email protected]

Abisola Ayoola, left, and Koryn Sanders, Wilde Lake High School students and members of the Bmore Youth Notes program, pose for a photo by a friend. (Photo by Natalie G. Thomas)
Nakeia Jones, center, Philanthropy Tank’s chief program officer, gets a photo with Zalika Brown, right, and another guest. (Photo by Natalie G. Thomas)
The leadership from Philanthropy Tank get together for a photo during its third annual Baltimore Finals Event and the first conducted in-person. From left are Amy Brand, CEO; Evan Deoul, founder; and Nakeia Jones, chief program officer. (Photo by Natalie G. Thomas)
From left, Jack Wilen, Elaine Liebfeld and Daniel Liebfeld enjoy the Baltimore Finals Event. (Photo by Natalie G. Thomas)
George and Sally Dohner attended Philanthropy Tank’s Baltimore Finals Event at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Pikesville. (Photo by Natalie G. Thomas)
From left, Ron Schuster, June Land and Joan Deoul enjoy their time at Philanthropy Tank’s Baltimore Finals Event. (Photo by Natalie G. Thomas)
Evan Deoul, Philanthropy Tank’s founder, addresses the crowd at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Pikesville during the group’s Baltimore Finals Event. (Photo by Natalie G. Thomas)
Christian Jackson-Allen, a Philanthropy Tank alumnus from Linking for Brilliance, talks with the audience. (Photo by Natalie G. Thomas)
The Bmore Fresh team, all students from New Song Academy, display a ceremonial check for $13,000 it won in the Baltimore Finals Event. From left are Logan Reynolds, Samahj Chestnut, Aniya Ponton and Ryeona Watson. (Photo by Natalie G. Thomas)
From left, Jennifer Grondahl, senior vice president of community development and communications with the Baltimore Orioles; Kica O. Loliyong, vice president of new business development at Avenere Cladding; Renee Beck, vice president of marketing and innovation at the United Way of Central Maryland; and Kevin Logan, an investigator with the Howard County Office of Human Rights and Equity, attended Philanthropy Tank’s Baltimore Finals Event at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Pikesville. (Photo by Natalie G. Thomas)

 

p

