Planet Fitness Reisterstown completes $1.1M renovation project

Planet Fitness Reisterstown's 16,783-square-foot facility now features a newly designed PF Black Card Spa area with HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds and a Recovery Lounge, which offers a multi-sensory experience combining hot, cold and compression therapy to help members relieve pain, recover and improve circulation. (Photo courtesy of Planet Fitness)

National fitness center Planet Fitness Monday announced the completion of $1.1 million in renovations to its club in Reisterstown.

The renovations were completed in six weeks. The 16,783-square-foot facility now features a newly designed PF Black Card Spa area with HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds and a Recovery Lounge, which offers a multisensory experience combining hot, cold and compression therapy to help members relieve pain, recover and improve circulation.

The Spa area also features a RelaxSpace Wellness Pod, the company’s first in the Baltimore area. Additional improvements to the club include new exterior signage, new lobby tile, new rubber flooring, new paint and wallpaper, and granite countertops.

The facility is scheduled to host an open house on July 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to unveil the improvements.

Founded in 1992 in Dover, New Hampshire, Planet Fitness has more than 18.1 million members and 2,446 locations in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are independently owned and operated.