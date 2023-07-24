Ravenell’s prison sentence delayed again as he seeks review by U.S. Supreme Court

Convicted Baltimore defense attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell will remain out of prison while he asks the U.S. Supreme Court to consider tossing his federal money laundering conviction, an appeals court decided Friday.

The stay is the latest successful attempt by Ravenell to delay his nearly five-year prison sentence, which was originally set to start in October.

The latest decision came from the same three-judge panel on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that heard Ravenell’s federal appeal and affirmed his conviction in April. If the U.S. Supreme Court grants certiorari, or agrees to hear Ravenell’s case, the stay will continue and Ravenell will remain out of prison while the appeal is pending.

If the Supreme Court declines to hear the case, the stay will end and Ravenell will be required to report to prison.

The stay came a week after a split 4th Circuit declined to hear Ravenell’s case en banc and to reconsider the panel’s decision affirming his conviction. The full court voted 9-5 to deny Ravenell’s request, which needed a majority to move forward.

Ravenell, 64, was sentenced in June 2022 to serve four years and nine months in federal prison for the money-laundering charge. A jury convicted Ravenell of money laundering, but acquitted him of other charges, at a three-week trial in December 2021. Federal prosecutors charged that Ravenell helped launder nearly $2 million in drug money for a former criminal defense client, Richard Byrd, who became the government’s key witness.

Ravenell’s appeal now centers on the five-year statute of limitations period that applies to federal money laundering law.

Because the government accused Ravenell of participating in a “non-overt act” conspiracy, Ravenell had the burden of showing that he withdrew from the conspiracy before the statute of limitations period, which began in 2014.

The majority on the 4th Circuit panel concluded that Ravenell did not show he withdrew from the conspiracy, so the trial judge did not need to instruct jurors about the statute of limitations.

Judge Roger L. Gregory disagreed with the panel majority and later authored a dissenting opinion, to which three other judges signed on, arguing that whether jurors should be instructed on the statute of limitations in a non-overt act conspiracy is a novel question deserving consideration by the full court.

Gregory also found there are “numerous facts in the record” suggesting that the conspiracy ended before the statute of limitations period. The panel majority disagreed, finding that the jury heard several pieces of evidence indicating Ravenell continued participating in the conspiracy into the statute of limitations period.

Ravenell will focus on the statute of limitations question as he seeks review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“If the Supreme Court grants certiorari and rules in favor of Mr. Ravenell, the remedy would be to vacate his conviction and remand for a new trial,” wrote Ravenell’s lawyer, David M. Zornow, in seeking the stay. “Forcing Mr. Ravenell to report to jail while his petition for a writ of certiorari is pending serves no discernible purpose and risks depriving him of his liberty based on a constitutionally flawed conviction.”