Ravenell’s prison sentence delayed again as he seeks review by U.S. Supreme Court

Madeleine O'Neill//July 24, 2023

Home>Law>

Ravenell’s prison sentence delayed again as he seeks review by U.S. Supreme Court

Ravenell’s prison sentence delayed again as he seeks review by U.S. Supreme Court

By Madeleine O'Neill

//July 24, 2023

Convicted Baltimore defense attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell will remain out of prison while he asks the U.S. Supreme Court to consider tossing his federal money laundering conviction, an appeals court decided Friday.

The stay is the latest successful attempt by Ravenell to delay his nearly five-year prison sentence, which was originally set to start in October.

The latest decision came from the same three-judge panel on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that heard Ravenell’s federal appeal and affirmed his conviction in April. If the U.S. Supreme Court grants certiorari, or agrees to hear Ravenell’s case, the stay will continue and Ravenell will remain out of prison while the appeal is pending.

If the Supreme Court declines to hear the case, the stay will end and Ravenell will be required to report to prison.

The stay came a week after a split 4th Circuit declined to hear Ravenell’s case en banc and to reconsider the panel’s decision affirming his conviction. The full court voted 9-5 to deny Ravenell’s request, which needed a majority to move forward.

Ravenell, 64, was sentenced in June 2022 to serve four years and nine months in federal prison for the money-laundering charge. A jury convicted Ravenell of money laundering, but acquitted him of other charges, at a three-week trial in December 2021.

Federal prosecutors charged that Ravenell helped launder nearly $2 million in drug money for a former criminal defense client, Richard Byrd, who became the government’s key witness.

Ravenell’s appeal now centers on the five-year statute of limitations period that applies to federal money laundering law.

Because the government accused Ravenell of participating in a “non-overt act” conspiracy, Ravenell had the burden of showing that he withdrew from the conspiracy before the statute of limitations period, which began in 2014.

The majority on the 4th Circuit panel concluded that Ravenell did not show he withdrew from the conspiracy, so the trial judge did not need to instruct jurors about the statute of limitations.

Judge Roger L. Gregory disagreed with the panel majority and later authored a dissenting opinion, to which three other judges signed on, arguing that whether jurors should be instructed on the statute of limitations in a non-overt act conspiracy is a novel question deserving consideration by the full court.

Gregory also found there are “numerous facts in the record” suggesting that the conspiracy ended before the statute of limitations period. The panel majority disagreed, finding that the jury heard several pieces of evidence indicating Ravenell continued participating in the conspiracy into the statute of limitations period.

Ravenell will focus on the statute of limitations question as he seeks review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“If the Supreme Court grants certiorari and rules in favor of Mr. Ravenell, the remedy would be to vacate his conviction and remand for a new trial,” wrote Ravenell’s lawyer, David M. Zornow, in seeking the stay. “Forcing Mr. Ravenell to report to jail while his petition for a writ of certiorari is pending serves no discernible purpose and risks depriving him of his liberty based on a constitutionally flawed conviction.”

g

Related Content

Construction crews bore beneath U.S. 221 in Roanoke County, Virginia, on June 22, 2018, to make a tunnel through which the Mountain Valley Pipeline will pass under the highway. The state of West Virginia announced July 24, 2023, that it is appealing a ruling that blocked construction on a segment of the contentious natural gas pipeline being built through Virginia and West Virginia. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

Supreme Court asked to set aside ruling that blocks construction on West Virginia pipeline

West Virginia is appealing a 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that temporarily blocked construction on a co[...]

July 24, 2023
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border barrier on the river in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoys meant to stop migrants

The Justice Department sued Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over a floating barrier that the state placed on[...]

July 24, 2023

Man who beat officer with flagpole during Capitol riot is sentenced to prison

An Arkansas truck driver who beat a police officer with a flagpole attached to an American flag during the U.S[...]

July 24, 2023
Rodier Family Law, previously Protokowicz & Rodier, has served Bel Air and the surrounding communities for more than 35 years. It consists of five full-time attorneys, including, from left, , Sarah M. Gable, Esq., Managing Principal Samantha Protokowicz Rodier, Esq. and Krystle Acevedo Howard, Esq., all of whom are both part of the ownership group of the new building, formerly owned by MF&P Partnership. (Photo courtesy of Rodier Family Law)

Rodier Family Law to relocate office in Bel Air

Rodier Family Law will move its law offices to a new property in Bel Air.

July 24, 2023
Police stand among a crowd outside a home where multiple people were shot in Annapolis on June 11, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Maryland man charged with hate crimes in Annapolis parking dispute killings

Maryland prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against a man accused of killing three people and wounding [...]

July 24, 2023

Lacrosse player’s shot not ‘reckless conduct,’ appeals court says

No reasonable jury could find that a high school lacrosse player’s decision to take a shot that seriously in[...]

July 24, 2023

Editors Picks

New Goodwill adult high school seeks to combat poverty, expand access to educati[...]

24/7/2023

Ravenell’s prison sentence delayed again as he seeks review by U.S. Suprem[...]

24/7/2023

‘What else could we be doing?’ Baltimore-based energy company findin[...]

23/7/2023

Environmentalists greet Moore’s Chesapeake Bay plans with guarded optimism

21/7/2023

Inaugural Daily Record Veterans in Business and Law Awards to honor those who se[...]

21/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Construction crews bore beneath U.S. 221 in Roanoke County, Virginia, on June 22, 2018, to make a tunnel through which the Mountain Valley Pipeline will pass under the highway. The state of West Virginia announced July 24, 2023, that it is appealing a ruling that blocked construction on a segment of the contentious natural gas pipeline being built through Virginia and West Virginia. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

Supreme Court asked to set aside ruling that blocks construction on West Virgini[...]

24/7/2023
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border barrier on the river in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoys meant to stop mig[...]

24/7/2023

Man who beat officer with flagpole during Capitol riot is sentenced to prison

24/7/2023
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, after damage from severe weather. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

Tornado damage to Pfizer plant unlikely to cause major drug supply shortages, FD[...]

24/7/2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 14, 2023, at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Key question as Fed meets: Can the central bank pull off a difficult ‘soft[...]

24/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar