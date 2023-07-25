Allianz Trade moving Americas region office to Harbor East

July 25, 2023

Allianz Trade moving Americas region office to Harbor East

//July 25, 2023

Allianz Trade operates in 52 countries, with 5,500 employees globally and more than 530 employees in the U.S. The global headquarters is in Paris. (File photo)

Trade credit insurer Allianz Trade signed a lease to move its Americas Region headquarters from Owings Mills in Baltimore County to Harbor East in Baltimore, announced Tuesday by Harbor East Management Group president Tim O’Donald.

The office will occupy an entire floor in the 24-story building at 100 International Drive and will serve as the headquarters for the Allianz Trade region comprised of the United  States, Canada and Brazil.

The 200 employees that report to the company’s headquarters location are expected to move to Harbor East in late 2023. As part of the commitment Allianz has made to creating a better tomorrow, Allianz Trade elected to move to a LEED certified building and will be enhancing their in-office sustainability efforts, such as discontinuing use of disposable kitchenware.

Allianz Trade operates in 52 countries, with 5,500 employees globally and more than 530 employees in the U.S. The global headquarters is in Paris.

 

