Baltimore businesses supporting community revitalization get boost from Truist Foundation

Daily Record Staff//July 25, 2023

From left, Mark Johnson, Truist community development manager; Thomas Ransom, Truist Virginia regional president; Esther Shin, USI president; and Julian Wyatt, USI CDFI loan fund manager, celebrated a $1.5 million grant from Truist Foundation to USI, which will help launch the USI community development financial institution July 24 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Submitted photo)
Urban Strategies Inc. (USI) will launch a small business loan fund to support new and growing locally owned businesses in Baltimore and two other cities through a $1.5 million grant from the Truist Foundation, it was announced Tuesday.

USI will use the funding to support its Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) in establishing a bridge to capital and wealth creation for women- and Black-, Latine- and Indigenous-owned small businesses in Baltimore, Norfolk, Virginia and Ft. Myers, Florida.

The Truist Foundation and the USI CDFI will create an equitable loan fund and application system to attract, support and fund historically excluded communities in the three cities, equipping them with the credit, knowledge and tools to start, grow and sustain their businesses.

Minority businesses continue to encounter structural obstacles when trying to access the resources, expertise and markets needed for growth. USI’s CDFI seeks to address this inequity by propelling entrepreneurs to prosperity and economic liberation – creating middle-income, wealth-generating jobs and businesses.

Through this partnership, USI and Truist Foundation seek to affect the root causes that hinder inclusivity and ultimately prevent families from thriving. USI has 45 years of experience working with families focused on personal and neighborhood equity and justice, ensuring all children and families can become stable and thrive.

