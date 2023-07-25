Baltimore transit advocates question Moore administration’s Red Line plans

Jack Hogan//July 25, 2023

Home>Government>

Baltimore transit advocates question Moore administration’s Red Line plans

Baltimore transit advocates question Moore administration’s Red Line plans

By Jack Hogan

//July 25, 2023

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces the revival of the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line, envisioned as an east-west transit line in Baltimore.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in June announces the revival of the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line, envisioned as an east-west transit line in Baltimore.

Maryland Department of Transportation officials are hoping to gain local support for a revived east-west Red Line project in Baltimore through a series of open house meetings that begins Wednesday, but community organizers say they are dubious of the state’s plans.

“We’re not looking for very much to come out of these meetings,” said Jonathan Sacks, executive director of HUB West Baltimore Community Development Corp. “I don’t even know what the questions are for these meetings.”

The Department of Transportation has scheduled five open house meetings between Wednesday and Tuesday of next week to share information about the relaunched project, intended to connect Bayview and Woodlawn through downtown Baltimore.

The department is seeking community feedback as officials determine transit options, which at the moment include bus and light rail, and to build on the technical work and community engagement done before the project was canceled in 2015.

“These open house style meetings allow the public to learn more and provide critical feedback related to key elements of the project including transit mode, extent of tunneling, and alignment,” Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said in a statement to The Daily Record.

Neither Arnold nor Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld was available for an interview on Tuesday.

RELATED: Red Line funding unclear as Moore administration awaits cost estimates

In a public statement on Monday, Wiedefeld said, “we know that support relies on our commitment to ongoing and meaningful interaction with communities along the project corridor during every stage of the process, and these public meetings are an important step.”

Sacks, though, said he doesn’t see the need to solicit community feedback for a project that began more than a decade ago.

“You’ve already had 10-15 years of community feedback,” Sacks said.

In partnership with the Edmondson Community Organization, HUB West Baltimore has pushed for the state to adopt an east-west heavy rail subway system, dubbed the Smart Line.

The Smart Line, according to the organizations, would align with part of the proposed Red Line route and avoid the multibillion-dollar cost of building a crosstown tunnel by using an existing subway trunk line. The proposal, though, hasn’t caught on with state officials.

Samuel Jordan, president of the Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition, shared the same sentiment as Sacks about the public feedback process.

“We don’t think we have to go through that again,” he said.

Jordan said that his organization supports a Red Line light rail but strongly objects to the project simply being an expansion of the city’s bus services.

While buses would be useful as an ancillary part of a light rail transit system, used to connect people to stations, they should not be the primary mode of transportation for the Red Line, he said.

“When you see structural racism in public transportation, you see buses as the go-to solution,” Jordan said.

Sacks said that weighing light rail and buses for the Red Line puts Maryland Gov. Wes Moore “in a pickle.”

If the governor announces in a year from now that the Red Line will take the form of expanded bus service in the city, “that’s not going to be well received in West Baltimore,” Sacks said.

Sacks said he doesn’t think it would be effective to run a light rail through Baltimore, with rail lines on city streets and among traffic lights. A light rail proposal, he said, wouldn’t be well received, either.

In reigniting plans for the Red Line in mid-June, Moore displayed a wide range of support and said he intends for construction to begin in 2026 or 2027.

It’s still unclear who will pay for the multibillion-dollar project. The estimated cost was nearly $2.9 billion before former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan pulled the plug in 2015, returning $900 million in federal funding and choosing to prioritize road projects in the state’s suburban and rural areas.

Cost estimates and potential benefits and impacts of the Red Line project are expected to be completed by the fall.

i

Related Content

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, flanked by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, left, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, arrives as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee holds a hearing to charge that the Justice Department interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden, at the Capitol in Washington on July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Justice Department to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to Congress

The lead prosecutor in the case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he is willing to testify publi[...]

July 25, 2023

Biden’s dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show

President Joe Biden 's dog Commander bit or otherwise attacked Secret Service personnel at least 10 times b[...]

July 25, 2023
Shuwanza Goff, left, speaks with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland as they walk to a Closed Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Biden chooses former Hoyer aide as his new legislative affairs director

President Joe Biden is tapping Shuwanza Goff, a veteran congressional aide, as his new director of legislative[...]

July 24, 2023

Environmentalists greet Moore’s Chesapeake Bay plans with guarded optimism

While leaders of Chesapeake Bay organizations are optimistic about Gov. Wes Moore’s approach, there are spec[...]

July 21, 2023
President Joe Biden speaks about artificial intelligence in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on July 2, 2023, in Washington, as from left, Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services; Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI; Nick Clegg, president of Meta; and Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Inflection AI, listen. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, others agree to AI safeguards set by White House

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligenc[...]

July 21, 2023
Voters wait in line at a polling place at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs in Austin, Texas, on election night, Nov. 8, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

Texas is largest state to leave bipartisan national effort to prevent voter fraud

Texas is becoming the largest state to resign from a bipartisan, multistate effort to prevent voter fraud.

July 21, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces the revival of the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line, envisioned as an east-west transit line in Baltimore.

Baltimore transit advocates question Moore administration’s Red Line plans

25/7/2023
The Maryland Supreme Court (formerly the Court of Appeals) building in Annapolis. MF-D 9/20/04.

Bar counsel finalist says he was rejected by Maryland Supreme Court

25/7/2023

Survey: Business leaders hold mixed outlook on recession likelihood as pessimism[...]

25/7/2023

Community solar project in Howard County touted as step forward for renewable en[...]

25/7/2023

New Goodwill adult high school seeks to combat poverty, expand access to educati[...]

24/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border near Yuma, Arizona, on Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Judge blocks limits on asylum at border, gives Biden administration time to appe[...]

25/7/2023
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, flanked by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, left, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, arrives as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee holds a hearing to charge that the Justice Department interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden, at the Capitol in Washington on July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Justice Department to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to Congress

25/7/2023
Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores, pictured Dec. 27, 2021, sued the NFL and three of its teams Feb. 1, 2022, saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Judge won’t change ruling letting NFL coach’s racial discrimination [...]

25/7/2023
In this June 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall in San Luis, Arizona. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Court battle over Trump-era border wall funding is over, as last state ends laws[...]

25/7/2023
Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Nov. 2, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct in Parkland school shooting t[...]

25/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar