Citywide Properties purchases White Marsh Professional Center for $11.8M

Daily Record Staff//July 25, 2023

The 42-unit White Marsh Professional Center comprises three, two-story, multi-tenant office buildings along with 318 parking spaces. (Submitted photo)

//July 25, 2023

CityWide Properties, a real estate investment and management company, Tuesday announced the purchase of the White Marsh Professional Center, an 80,046-square-foot office complex at 7923 Honeygo Blvd. in Nottingham, for $11.8 million.

The 42-unit White Marsh Professional Center comprises three, two-story, multi-tenant office buildings along with 318 parking spaces. Situated on more than 6 acres of land, it was built in 1984, with improvements added in 1985 and 1988. The property, which houses both office and retail tenants, benefits from its location on the periphery of White Marsh Mall as well as its proximity to Interstate 95.

Marc Tropp, a senior managing director with Eastern Union, arranged for $8.850 million in financing for the purchase. Tropp, together with senior managing director David Merkin, oversee the firm’s mid-Atlantic region office in Bethesda.

Tropp secured a five-year mortgage with an interest rate fixed at 5.95­­% and allows for one year of interest-only payments. With an amortization period of 25 years, the transaction carries a 75% loan-to-value ratio. The lender was not identified.

Founded by Steve Verstandig in 2001, CityWide Properties owns 81 properties in nine states. The company’s total portfolio represents more than 2.25 million square feet of space under ownership and management. CityWide Properties specializes in value-add assets that have been affected by vacancies or mismanagement.

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a national commercial real estate firm that provides both financing services and capital markets advisory services. It employs more than 90 real estate professionals and closes billions of dollars’ worth of transactions annually.

