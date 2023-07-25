Md. Public Service Commission schedules hearings on BGE rate hike request

Daily Record Staff//July 25, 2023

The Maryland Public Service Commission has scheduled two initial virtual public comment hearings on the multiyear rate plan filed in February by Baltimore Gas and Electric Company.

The hearings are scheduled for Aug. 9 and 23, both at 7 p.m. The commission will schedule an additional public comment hearing at a later date.

According to BGE’s application, the company proposes a combined gas and electric rate increase of $602.4 million over three years, which it says will increase the average residential customer’s bill by five percent per year. The company provides electric distribution service to more than 1.3 million customers and gas service to 700,000 customers in the greater central Maryland region, including the city of Baltimore and all or part of 10 surrounding counties.

To speak at a hearing, email [email protected] by noon on Aug. 7 (for the first hearing) or by noon on Aug. 21 (for the second hearing). The hearings will be livestreamed on the commission’s YouTube channel.

The commission will also accept written comments until Sept. 29, which can be sent by mail or submitted electronically through the online portal at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/

Comments sent by mail should be addressed to: Andrew Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul St., 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. All comments should reference Case No. 9692.

The Maryland PSC regulates electric and gas utilities and suppliers, telephone companies (land lines), certain water and sewer companies, passenger motor vehicle carriers for hire (sedans, limousines, buses, Uber, Lyft), taxicab companies (in Baltimore City and County, Charles County, Cumberland and Hagerstown) and bay pilot rates.

