Mid-Shore Pro Bono earns 2023 Platinum Seal of Transparency

Daily Record Staff//July 25, 2023

Home>Law>

Mid-Shore Pro Bono earns 2023 Platinum Seal of Transparency

Mid-Shore Pro Bono Staff Attorney Geoffrey L. Cooke, Esq., left, and Mid-Shore Housing Case Manager Julia Jester work together on a pro bono civil law case for a client. (Photo courtesy of Mid-Shore Pro Bono)

Mid-Shore Pro Bono earns 2023 Platinum Seal of Transparency

By Daily Record Staff

//July 25, 2023

Mid-Shore Pro Bono, which connects Eastern Shore individuals and families in need of legal representation with volunteer attorneys, earned a Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency on GuideStar by showcasing the nonprofit’s mission-driven goals and measured impacts of the differences Mid-Shore Pro Bono is making on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

GuideStar connects people with data on more than 2.7 million nonprofits recognized by the U.S. government. GuideStar’s Nonprofit Profiles include information from nonprofits, the IRS and other partners in the sector.

!

Related Content

A West Virginia State Police car is parked at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, Wwest Virginia, on Sept. 2, 2012. A lawsuit filed July 21, 2023, accuses West Virginia State Police troopers of using excessive force in tackling and handcuffing a man who was walking along an interstate highway. (Bob Wojcieszak/The Daily Mail via AP, File)

West Virginia state troopers sued over Maryland man’s roadside death

A lawsuit accuses West Virginia State Police troopers of using excessive force in tackling and handcuffing a M[...]

July 25, 2023
Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border near Yuma, Arizona, on Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Judge blocks limits on asylum at border, gives Biden administration time to appeal

A federal judge blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who don't apply [...]

July 25, 2023
Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores, pictured Dec. 27, 2021, sued the NFL and three of its teams Feb. 1, 2022, saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Judge won’t change ruling letting NFL coach’s racial discrimination claims proceed to tr...

A federal judge said she’s not changing her decision to let NFL coach Brian Flores put the league on trial o[...]

July 25, 2023
The Maryland Supreme Court (formerly the Court of Appeals) building in Annapolis. MF-D 9/20/04.

Bar counsel finalist says he was rejected by Maryland Supreme Court

The finalist to lead Maryland’s Attorney Grievance Commission said the state Supreme Court declined to confi[...]

July 25, 2023
In this June 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall in San Luis, Arizona. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Court battle over Trump-era border wall funding is over, as last state ends lawsuit

The yearslong legal fight over former President Donald Trump's decision to divert billions to build a U.S.-Mex[...]

July 25, 2023
Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Nov. 2, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct in Parkland school shooting trial

The Florida Supreme Court reprimanded the judge who oversaw the penalty trial of the Parkland school shooter f[...]

July 25, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces the revival of the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line, envisioned as an east-west transit line in Baltimore.

Baltimore transit advocates question Moore administration’s Red Line plans

25/7/2023
The Maryland Supreme Court (formerly the Court of Appeals) building in Annapolis. MF-D 9/20/04.

Bar counsel finalist says he was rejected by Maryland Supreme Court

25/7/2023

Survey: Business leaders hold mixed outlook on recession likelihood as pessimism[...]

25/7/2023

Community solar project in Howard County touted as step forward for renewable en[...]

25/7/2023

New Goodwill adult high school seeks to combat poverty, expand access to educati[...]

24/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border near Yuma, Arizona, on Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Judge blocks limits on asylum at border, gives Biden administration time to appe[...]

25/7/2023
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, flanked by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, left, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, arrives as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee holds a hearing to charge that the Justice Department interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden, at the Capitol in Washington on July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Justice Department to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to Congress

25/7/2023
Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores, pictured Dec. 27, 2021, sued the NFL and three of its teams Feb. 1, 2022, saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Judge won’t change ruling letting NFL coach’s racial discrimination [...]

25/7/2023
In this June 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall in San Luis, Arizona. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Court battle over Trump-era border wall funding is over, as last state ends laws[...]

25/7/2023
Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Nov. 2, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct in Parkland school shooting t[...]

25/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar