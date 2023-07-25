Mid-Shore Pro Bono earns 2023 Platinum Seal of Transparency

Mid-Shore Pro Bono Staff Attorney Geoffrey L. Cooke, Esq., left, and Mid-Shore Housing Case Manager Julia Jester work together on a pro bono civil law case for a client. (Photo courtesy of Mid-Shore Pro Bono)

Mid-Shore Pro Bono, which connects Eastern Shore individuals and families in need of legal representation with volunteer attorneys, earned a Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency on GuideStar by showcasing the nonprofit’s mission-driven goals and measured impacts of the differences Mid-Shore Pro Bono is making on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

GuideStar connects people with data on more than 2.7 million nonprofits recognized by the U.S. government. GuideStar’s Nonprofit Profiles include information from nonprofits, the IRS and other partners in the sector.