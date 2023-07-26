Associate Attorney

Cockey, Brennan & Maloney, P.C., a ten-lawyer firm with offices in Salisbury, MD, seeks to hire graduating 3L’s or newly licensed attorneys to fill two positions:

1) An associate to support the firm’s complex civil litigation practice, focusing on employment and civil rights cases primarily in Federal Court; and,

2) An associate to manage the firm’s state district court practice, entailing defense of criminal and traffic matters, handling commercial and residential evictions, conducting oral examinations, and prosecuting municipal infractions for governmental clients.

The firm offers a competitive salary, health insurance and participation in a Simple IRA with employer contributions. Although the firm has a state-wide litigation practice, it is located on the Lower Eastern Shore in a rural setting with access to ocean and bay beaches. Applicants should supply transcript, writing sample and references, directed to the attention of Robin R. Cockey, Esq., firm president.

Application materials may be submitted online to [email protected] or by USPS to 313 Lemmon Hill Lane, Salisbury, MD 21801

