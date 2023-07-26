Authority Brands, Boys & Girls Clubs to host entrepreneurial event for teens

Daily Record Staff//July 26, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//July 26, 2023

Columbia-based home services company Authority Brands Wednesday announced it has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington to host an entrepreneurship day for club members on Aug. 3.

Club members will visit Woofie’s of Ashburn-Lansdowne and DoodyCalls of northern Virginia to learn the ins and outs of the two home service brands, as well as the rewarding career paths available to young people across the franchise industry.

Earlier this year, Authority Brands announced its national partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to address the uncertain future and competitive job market many young people face across the country. This, in addition to other initiatives like one scheduled in early August with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and America’s Swimming Pool Company, is a part of Authority Brands greater efforts to give back to the communities they serve nationwide.

 

