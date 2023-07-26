BRTB votes to approve resilience transportation plans

The Baltimore Regional Transportation Board (BRTB) voted to adopt the Resilience 2050 long-range transportation plan, 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program and associated Air Quality Conformity Determination at its meeting Tuesday night.

The plans apportion an anticipated $74 billion investment in the Baltimore region’s transportation system.

Todd Lang, director of transportation for Baltimore Metropolitan Council, the agency that staffs and supports the BRTB, said that the plan represents progress for the region.

In the coming years, the region’s transportation system – including roads and bridges, transit, sidewalks, bicycle and shared-use paths – will face factors such as increased demand, changing user needs and climate impacts. The investments in the BRTB’s long- and short-range plans lay the groundwork to meet these challenges, continue to improve mobility and better serve the transportation needs of communities across the region.

The BRTB released drafts of the plans to the public on May 17 and sought comments through June 20. This comment period followed nearly two years of drafting and development, including public comment periods on goals and strategies for Resilience 2050, as well as on a series of white papers with more detail on planning areas.

The BRTB hosted one virtual and seven in-person open house meetings in May and June to discuss the plans in more detail with any interested parties. It ultimately received more than 100 comments from individuals and groups.

These comments largely include positive sentiment toward investments in transit, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, as well as negative sentiment toward spending on roadway expansion. A few members of the public joined the meeting and called for the BRTB to delay voting in order to rework the plans, shifting investments from roadway to transit facilities. However, the BRTB voted unanimously to adopt the plans, noting that the documents can be amended and will be updated in the coming years.

In drafting Resilience 2050, the BRTB made several adjustments based in part on public feedback, including additional scoring criteria boosting transit candidate projects. Notably, Resilience 2050 includes twice as much transit investment as the BRTB’s previous long-range transportation plan, including funding for an east-west transit corridor in Baltimore, Bus Rapid Transit on US Route 29 in Howard County and 17 transportation hubs around the region.

The adopted plans will now be shared for review with federal agencies including the Federal Highway Administration, Federal Transit Administration and Environmental Protection Agency. Meanwhile, progress continues on transportation projects around the region that appeared in the BRTB’s previous long- and short-range plans.