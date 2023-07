Civil litigation — Foreclosure — Ownership of note

Gerard Karlen, Appellant pro-se, filed a two-count complaint in the Circuit Court for Frederick County against Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2007-2 Trust, Wells Fargo Asset Securities Corporation, and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Appellees. The complaint sought information about the present and historical owners of a note executed in 2006 by Appellant and his wife.

Read the opinion