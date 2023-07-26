HBCUs in the spotlight at inaugural sports business career conference

Morgan State's bench clears after defeating Maryland 66-65 in an NCAA college basketball game Jan. 7, 2009, in College Park. The state of athletics for HBCU university Morgan State and others will be discussed Oct. 6-8 during the inaugural Get In The Game Sports Business Career Conference in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The inaugural Get In The Game Sports Business Career Conference is coming to Baltimore Oct. 6-8 and will feature a roundtable discussion of the state of HBCU athletics led by commissioners of the four historically Black collegiate athletic conferences.

The roundtable is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Sheraton Inner Harbor in Baltimore will feature leaders from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC).

Get In The Game is a sports business career conference designed to educate HBCU students and students of color about the sports business industry and the career pathways within it. MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said the roundtable will be important in helping to feed the pipeline of diversity into the sports industry, particularly in athletic administration.

Morgan State University, Coppin State University and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore are all members of the MEAC.