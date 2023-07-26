KLNB brokers $4M sale of storage property in Rockville

KLNB, the mid-Atlantic region’s largest privately held CRE brokerage firm, managed the sale of a 2.23-acre outdoor storage parcel at 210-212 Mason Drive in Rockville for $4 million.

The sale was brokered by KLNB Principal Joe Friedman and Capital Markets, Office & Industrial Specialist Josh Norwitz on behalf of the seller, a local family who had owned the property for more than 40 years. KLNB procured the buyer, a Washington-based private investment company.

Undeveloped industrial land with heavy industrial zoning that permits outdoor storage is a rarity in the DMV and has become a highly sought-after investment asset class.

Getting the transaction to the finish line required persistence and constant deal management as it took eight months to complete due to several challenges, including phase 2 reporting delays, chain of title issues, clearing the site, and the ever-changing macro-economic conditions over that time period. The property had been used as an auto storage yard and required extensive removal of items before the sale could be completed.

KLNB is a provider of commercial real estate services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region with more than 110 full-time brokers in five offices throughout the Baltimore-Washington area.