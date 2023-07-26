M&T Bank, Aspen Institute to award $100K to Baltimore community connectors

Daily Record Staff//July 26, 2023

M&T Bank and the Aspen Institute’s Weave: The Social Fabric Project Wednesday announced they will recognize 20 individuals and groups in Baltimore who foster community connection with $5,000 hyperlocal grants.

In its third year, the Weaver Awards have recognized more than 30 Baltimoreans fostering emotional well-being and a sense of belonging in their neighborhoods. Among the 2022 awardees were west Baltimore resident Danielle Billups, who heads Compassionate Hearts of Care, offering crucial support to youth, families and new parents; and Charles DeBarber of Curtis Bay-Brooklyn, whose Filbert Street Garden revitalized vacant lots to unite neighbors through shared green spaces.

The awards are open to Baltimore residents 18 years and older and not intended for large nonprofits. While many individuals are serving their neighbors, the Weaver Awards look for those whose work also creates lasting relationships and builds trust among people so they can work together, strengthening the social fabric of the community.

Application will be accepted through Aug 29. Click here to apply online. For more information, go to WeaverAwards.org/Baltimore.

 

