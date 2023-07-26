Retirement comments not evidence of age bias, 4th Circuit says

The 4th Circuit joined other circuits in finding that the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 did not include a vehicle for patients to sue for an alleged violation. (U.S. General Services Administration)

RICHMOND, Va. — A dean’s and provost’s internal deliberations about a professor’s retirement plans and resistance to technology after not renewing her contract were not “direct evidence” of age discrimination, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has held.

The court affirmed the Western District of Virginia’s grant of summary judgment for the university on the plaintiff’s Age Discrimination in Employment Act, or ADEA claim.

“Stated succinctly, [the plaintiff] has failed to demonstrate that age was the but-for cause of her 2018 nonrenewal,” U.S. Circuit Judge Robert B. King wrote. “[The plaintiff] was not meeting [the university’s] legitimate expectations at the time of her nonrenewal, in that she repeatedly failed to develop a digital art skillset.”

Senior Circuit Judge Diana Gribbon Motz and Judge Julius N. Richardson authored concurring opinions.

The opinion is Palmer v. Liberty University Inc.

Richmond litigator Richard F. Hawkins III said in an interview that he has moved the 4th Circuit for reconsideration and is prepared to take Palmer’s case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

He said there are two “big issues” with Liberty’s legitimate expectation argument.

“A year or two before she was let go, they asked Palmer to teach online courses; she declined and they never asked again,” he said. “The bigger question was ‘could she do it?’ She wasn’t proficient yet but they didn’t require that of everybody and she was never told that her job was on the line. Instead, they said ‘you need to do these things to get promoted’ and that’s exactly what she did.”

Hawkins said Liberty hired several younger art professors with graphic design skills.

“But they never stopped teaching Palmer’s class,” he noted. “Liberty gave her the highest accolade possible and then couldn’t have terminated her sooner under their process.”

Hawkins reported that his client recently passed away. She was 84.

Liberty is a Christian university in Lynchburg where Eva Palmer taught studio art courses from 1986 to 2018. She was eventually promoted to full professor by 2016. She never taught a digital art class while employed at Liberty.

Before her 2016 promotion, Palmer worked with Department Chair Smith and Dean Hayes to create a professional development plan. The plan advised her to develop digital art and technology skills. Annual evaluations repeated that advice.

After Smith and Hayes said Palmer wasn’t qualified to help Liberty meet the increased demand for digital art courses, Liberty decided not to renew her 2018 contract.

In later discussions, Smith and Hayes decided to report that Palmer retired; Hayes told the provost that Palmer wasn’t qualified to teach digital art class or use the online platforms.

When the provost suggested that Palmer be given a year to improve, Hayes responded that she was resistant to change. Palmer was 79 years old when Liberty informed her of the nonrenewal.

Palmer sued Liberty under the ADEA in the Western District of Virginia.

U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon granted Liberty summary judgment on the ADEA claim, but ruled that Palmer wasn’t a “minister” for purposes of the First Amendment’s so-called “ministerial exception.”

Under the ADEA, “‘an employee cannot prevail … by showing that age was one of multiple motives for an employer’s [adverse employment] decision; the employee must prove that the employer would not have fired her in the absence of age discrimination,” King pointed out.

“Starting with the retirement comments, at least two of our sister circuits have concluded that mere comments or inquiries about retirement — without more — fail to constitute direct evidence of age discrimination. The court agrees with and adopts that well-reasoned proposition,” the judge said.

Here, the retirement comments, without more, didn’t amount to direct evidence of age-based discrimination.

“For starters, the retirement comments were not actually presented to Palmer — rather, they were made by the Dean and by the Provost of Liberty during internal deliberations about how to handle Palmer’s nonrenewal if she brought up the possibility of retirement,” King wrote. “Second, even if those comments had been addressed directly to Palmer, they were devoid of any reference to Palmer’s age.”