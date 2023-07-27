‘Energy intensive’ cannabis poses challenge for growers

With Maryland recently opening up its cannabis recreational market and production licenses this summer, more people may consider entering the field. But they need to understand the large role energy plays on the crop.

Indoor cannabis production and growth can lead to a large carbon footprint due to the sizable amounts of lighting, along with venting, cooling and heating of a facility. So how can growers and producers leave less of a carbon footprint, lower their rising utility bills and maximize their profits?

Enlighten Your Grow works with indoor horticultural businesses, including cannabis producers, across the country to reduce their energy footprints and take advantage of state and utility providers’ energy efficiency programs, as well as offering a number of energy sustainability services.

Sam Milton founded the Massachusetts-based company about five years ago as a complementary organization to his main business — Climate Resources Group — which helps businesses, governments and organizations to be more sustainable.

“I saw a need in the indoor horticultural and cannabis (spaces) for those services,” he said. “Growing crops indoors takes a lot of power for lighting and for dehumidification and for cooling the rooms, especially for cannabis, because cannabis plants really like a lot of light. Growers respond to that by installing a ton of fixtures that typically have been really energy intensive.”

One of Enlighten’s most popular services is facilitating a company’s energy efficiency incentive journey. States and utility companies offer incentives to put in more efficient products in their facilities, but the process can be tedious and time-consuming.

“Most businesses don’t have the bandwidth or the interest or know about the programs,” Milton said. “We just make it easy for them and do all that leg work for them, save them a ton of time and also get them more money than they would otherwise on their own most likely.”

While each facility varies, the average cannabis producer can spend $15,000 to $20,000 a month on utility bills, which can equal up to half of their annual operating budget. Through incentives, companies can get up to 50% off of the utility for their project, including energy efficient lighting and cooling. “It is astonishing how few companies out there know this and take the time to figure it out,” Milton said.

A common issue Milton sees when working with clients is that some growers already in business are struggling with their power bills. Enlighten is able to help them with competitive power pricing options. The companies also have compliance issues with energy and environmental codes that Enlighten helps them to navigate.

Milton has also seen businesses with wildly inefficient designs and systems that use far more power than needed. “Where we come in is to try and find that sweet spot where they are producing as much as they can, maxing out the ability of that space to produce the crop but at the lowest energy footprint possible,” he said.

James McMahon of McMahon Strategic Development is a consultant working in compliance and legal affairs for cannabis companies all over Massachusetts. He said Enlighten is “my go-to guys for all the energy calculations and energy compliance information I need.”

There are three major ways he works with Enlighten: the application and renewal process to certify a business is meeting energy codes, the design process for the cannabis facilities to make sure they meet codes, and energy efficiency consulting for those that are already in compliance. “Sam and I will work together to see how can we maximize the efficiency even within that threshold,” he said.

Bradley Kutcher and his son founded the Maine-based Falling Leaf Farm several years ago. The cannabis growers used Enlighten to know which pieces of equipment to buy to qualify for programs and walk them through the rebate paperwork.

The father and son get pitches from companies all the time with many broken promises so they were skeptical at first when meeting with Milton. “Everything he promised in the beginning on the front end he delivered on the back end,” Kutcher said. “I was very pleased with the overall experience. … Sam was great in giving us direction in how we could actually qualify for incentives and certain savings here to be more competitive because the Maine market is very competitive here in cannabis.”

The farm has seen significant savings since getting rebates and using more energy efficient equipment. “No matter what you are still going to spend a lot of money on electricity but he has helped us to make it more palatable and he set us on the right course,” Kutcher said.