Exelon, BGE to kick off annual STEM Academy

Daily Record Staff//July 27, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//July 27, 2023

The Exelon Foundation and Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) will hold its annual STEM Academy at the University of Maryland, College Park, bringing together more than 60 local female high school students from across the Maryland area to stay on campus for a week and engage in hands-on learning activities, field trips and networking opportunities with professionals from Exelon.

The academy, now in its sixth year, encourages young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

This year’s academy will focus on the critical state of the climate crisis, its growing impacts, and the disproportionate ways it is affecting the most under-resourced populations throughout Maryland and beyond. Teams of students will be provided with a specific geographic area that currently experiences challenges associated with severe weather, flooding, extreme temperatures, or an increase in pests associated with climate change. The teams will be tasked with identifying the problem, designing solutions with present-day technology and materials, and presenting the proposed solution to a panel of judges on Aug. 4.

