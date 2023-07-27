Lawsuit over Henrietta Lacks’ ‘immortal’ cells heads into settlement talks

Madeleine O'Neill//July 27, 2023

Attorney Ben Crump, at right, stands with members of Henrietta Lacks' family at a May 2022 news conference. From second right is Lacks' son, Lawrence Lacks, and her grandsons, Alfred Carter Jr. and Ron Lacks.
A lawsuit between the family of Henrietta Lacks and a biotech company accused of profiting off her “immortal” cell line has been referred to a magistrate judge for settlement talks, new court records show.

If a settlement is reached, the consequential lawsuit could end without a judge’s ruling on a pending motion to dismiss the case.

The Lacks estate, represented by her grandson, Ron L. Lacks, sued Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in October 2021 over its use of the “HeLa” cell line named for Henrietta Lacks.

The original cells were taken from Lacks, a Black woman from Baltimore County, without her knowledge while she received treatment for cancer at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951. Lacks’ cells have been used widely for scientific research in the decades since because they can reproduce endlessly in a lab.

The lawsuit against Thermo Fisher faced an uphill battle. The company argued that it did not know about the unethical origin of the cells when it bought them, and asked a federal judge to throw out the case based on a three-year statute of limitations.

The complaint was brought more than a decade after the publication of a bestselling book that revealed the history of the HeLa cell line, making the statute of limitations question the most challenging issue facing the family’s lawsuit.

A motion to dismiss the lawsuit has been pending before U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman for several months. But a filing Wednesday indicated the case has been referred for a settlement conference, which could mean avoiding a ruling on the motion to dismiss.

The settlement conference is scheduled for Monday before Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson.

The family’s lawsuit asked for a permanent order that would block Thermo Fisher from using Lacks’ cells without permission from her estate, and for a constructive trust to benefit her family.

