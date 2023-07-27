Marriott, SAFE Center roll out training curriculum for survivors of trafficking

The national rollout of Marriott International's Future in Training (FiT) Curriculum will span 11 metropolitan areas throughout the continental United States and is expected to train up to 150 survivors by July 2024. (File photo)

In recognition of World Day against Trafficking in Persons on Sunday, Marriott International and the University of Maryland Support, Advocacy, Freedom and Empowerment Center for Human Trafficking Survivors (the SAFE Center) Thursday announced the nationwide expansion of Future in Training (FiT) Curriculum that seeks to equip survivors of human trafficking interested in embarking on careers in hospitality with necessary information and resources.

The national rollout will span 11 metropolitan areas throughout the continental United States and is expected to train up to 150 survivors by July 2024.

Recognizing that trafficking survivors face many barriers in their search for education and employment, Marriott co-developed the FiT Curriculum in collaboration with the Global Fund to End Modern Slavery (GFEMS) in 2018. Designed with input from survivor consultants and field experts, the FiT Curriculum provides trauma-informed job readiness training for survivors interested in hospitality careers.

The training program consists of seven modules that focus on hospitality and teach foundational knowledge useful in any industry, including presentation skills, teamwork, time management, relationship building and interviewing basics.

The initiative builds on Marriott and GFEMS’s successful pilot of the FiT Curriculum implemented by the SAFE Center for Human Trafficking and three other service providers in New York, Dallas and Charlotte, North Carolina in 2022. More than 60 survivors were trained in the pilot and post-curriculum survey responses indicated an increase in knowledge of all topics, confidence in skills and abilities and a 97% satisfaction rate with the pace and content.