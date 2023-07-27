Marriott, SAFE Center roll out training curriculum for survivors of trafficking

Daily Record Staff//July 27, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Marriott, SAFE Center roll out training curriculum for survivors of trafficking

The national rollout of Marriott International's Future in Training (FiT) Curriculum will span 11 metropolitan areas throughout the continental United States and is expected to train up to 150 survivors by July 2024. (File photo)

Marriott, SAFE Center roll out training curriculum for survivors of trafficking

By Daily Record Staff

//July 27, 2023

In recognition of World Day against Trafficking in Persons on Sunday, Marriott International and the University of Maryland Support, Advocacy, Freedom and Empowerment Center for Human Trafficking Survivors (the SAFE Center) Thursday announced the nationwide expansion of Future in Training (FiT) Curriculum that seeks to equip survivors of human trafficking interested in embarking on careers in hospitality with necessary information and resources.

The national rollout will span 11 metropolitan areas throughout the continental United States and is expected to train up to 150 survivors by July 2024.

Recognizing that trafficking survivors face many barriers in their search for education and employment, Marriott co-developed the FiT Curriculum in collaboration with the Global Fund to End Modern Slavery (GFEMS) in 2018. Designed with input from survivor consultants and field experts, the FiT Curriculum provides trauma-informed job readiness training for survivors interested in hospitality careers.

The training program consists of seven modules that focus on hospitality and teach foundational knowledge useful in any industry, including presentation skills, teamwork, time management, relationship building and interviewing basics.

The initiative builds on Marriott and GFEMS’s successful pilot of the FiT Curriculum implemented by the SAFE Center for Human Trafficking and three other service providers in New York, Dallas and Charlotte, North Carolina in 2022. More than 60 survivors were trained in the pilot and post-curriculum survey responses indicated an increase in knowledge of all topics, confidence in skills and abilities and a 97% satisfaction rate with the pace and content.

Related Content

Exelon, BGE to kick off annual STEM Academy

The Exelon Foundation and Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) will hold its annual STEM Academy at the [...]

July 27, 2023

Preservation Maryland awarded nearly 800K to preserve Rock Run Mill

Statewide nonprofit Preservation Maryland was awarded $747,216 from the National Park Service to preserve the [...]

July 27, 2023
Forensics team gather and collect evidence at the scene of a shooting on Conway St. at the intersection of Light Street on July 7, 2022, in Baltimore. A man was shot and killed after he swung a baseball bat at a person who cleans windshields at intersections for cash, Baltimore's police commissioner said Thursday. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Teen squeegee worker guilty of manslaughter in case exemplifying Baltimore’s racial and class ...

A Baltimore teenager was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting of a baseball bat-wield[...]

July 27, 2023

TEDCO announces 2023 Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program awardees

TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, Thursday announced the awardees for the first ro[...]

July 27, 2023

Housing Authority of Prince George’s County awards brokerage service contract

The Housing Authority of Prince George's County (HAPGC) awarded a brokerage service contract to Divaris Real E[...]

July 27, 2023
Maryland joins 20 other states, the District of Columbia, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands that have legalized adult-use cannabis. (AP File Photo)

‘Energy intensive’ cannabis poses challenge for growers

Indoor cannabis production and growth can lead to a large carbon footprint due to the sizable amounts of light[...]

July 27, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland joins 20 other states, the District of Columbia, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands that have legalized adult-use cannabis. (AP File Photo)

‘Energy intensive’ cannabis poses challenge for growers

27/7/2023
Martin O'Malley speaks in Iowa in 2015. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Biden to nominate O’Malley to lead ailing Social Security Administration

26/7/2023

Hahn Bros. plans expansion in Carroll County

26/7/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces the revival of the 14-mile, multibillion-dollar Red Line, envisioned as an east-west transit line in Baltimore.

Baltimore transit advocates question Moore administration’s Red Line plans

25/7/2023
The Maryland Supreme Court (formerly the Court of Appeals) building in Annapolis. MF-D 9/20/04.

Bar counsel finalist says he was rejected by Maryland Supreme Court

25/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Cahas Mountain looms over the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline as it crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway at Adney Gap on July 18, 2018. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Supreme Court allows construction to resume on West Virginia pipeline blocked by[...]

27/7/2023

New electric vehicle charging network from major automakers could lure more buye[...]

27/7/2023
Francisco Santana shops at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, New Jersey, on Feb. 9, 2023. The inflation surge led Santana, a New York City resident, to shift his grocery shopping from local chains to Walmart. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

US economy unexpectedly accelerated in April-June quarter despite Fed hikes

27/7/2023
Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation trial in Santa Maria, California, on May 25, 2005. (Aaron Lambert/Santa Maria Times via AP, Pool)

Michael Jackson’s employees were not legally obligated to prevent sex abus[...]

27/7/2023
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Jan. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Ted Richardson, File)

Judge vacates desertion conviction for former soldier captured in Afghanistan

26/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar