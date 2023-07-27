Preservation Maryland awarded nearly 800K to preserve Rock Run Mill

Daily Record Staff//July 27, 2023

Built in 1797 along the banks of the Susquehanna River, the Rock Run Mill is a surviving connection to when the wheat and flour trade provided a much-needed economic foundation for the new American republic. (File photo)

By Daily Record Staff

//July 27, 2023

Statewide nonprofit Preservation Maryland was awarded $747,216 from the National Park Service to preserve the historic Rock Run Mill, a contributing resource to the Lower Deer Creek Valley National Historic District, located within Susquehanna State Park in Havre De Grace.

The Maryland Park Service (Maryland Department of Natural Resources) and Preservation Maryland will partner on the project; work will result in restoration of the roof, windows, doors, masonry, and structural components of the late 18th-century mill, as well as site work to protect the foundation from flood damage.

Built in 1797 along the banks of the Susquehanna River, the Rock Run Mill is a surviving connection to when the wheat and flour trade provided a much-needed economic foundation for the new American republic. Maryland’s Piedmont Region saw the establishment of many commercial grist mills among other early industries during the latter half of the 18th century.

The appearance of these mills coincided with the Seven Years War and the American Revolution, and they signified Baltimore’s emergence as a major seaport and foreshadowed the rise of American industry in the 19th century.

